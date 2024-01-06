The explanation about the Three Wise Men that every boy and girl would like to receive

Being a parent and answering the questions about adult life that your young children ask you should not be an easy task by any means. a couple of years ago circus by Whatsapp a story that tells how parents told their son who were the Three Kings.

The parents approached the explanation in a different way. Instead of giving a rational response to your 10 year old son, who wants above all things that Melchior and company are real, treated the problem from a very different point.

The viral letter of the Three Wise Men

-Mom, mom… Ana says that the Three Wise Men are the parents, is it true?

Alejandro’s mother smiles, gives him a kiss and says:

– Look Alejandro. I have to show you something that I have kept in this drawer for 10 years.

His mother takes a white envelope out of the drawer. She opens it and says to Alejandro:

– We received this letter at home the day you were born. It is a letter written by the Three Wise Men and they ask us to do them three favors. Do you want me to read it to you?

– Yes mom, please! What do the Three Wise Men want from you?

– Well listen and you will know. This is what the letter says:

Dear Alejandro’s mom and dad.

We are the Three Wise Men. We know that Alejandro has just been born. He is a beautiful boy who is going to make you both very happy. You already know that every January 6th we quietly go to all the children’s houses and leave them some gifts to celebrate Christmas and how well they have behaved that year and to tell them how proud we are of them.

But from now on we won’t be able to do it because we are very old and there are more and more children in this world. We can’t go to everyone’s house. We are already very old and we need to ask you for three very important favors:

First favor: May you help us give the gifts to the children. Each father and mother will do our job every Christmas: they will read the letters from their sons and daughters and, with the same enthusiasm as ours, they will give them the gifts as if they were us. This way all the children in the world will have their gifts and we will be able to rest and see, from afar, their happy faces.

Second favor: Since this is a big secret, you won’t be able to tell Alejandro until he turns 10 or asks you. When he is this age, he will be older and will know how to keep this secret. Little children should not know that we can no longer give gifts and that it is the fathers and mothers who help us because otherwise, what will they think of us? Where will the magic be? The secret should only be told to responsible children, to those who can already understand that we love them very much and that is why we ask for help from the elders, the people who love them the most.

Third favor: Some parents who help us are sick or do not have money to buy gifts for their children. And there are also children who are not lucky enough to have two dads or two moms. Therefore, we need your children to become a little Three Wise Men and share some gifts with the children who are not as lucky as them.

Nothing more. It’s not too much, right? When Alejandro asks you for the first time who the Three Wise Men are, he reads you this letter. Understand why we have trusted you to do our work: because you are the people who love him most in the world and who can best see his enormous and kind pearl heart.

Melchior Caspar and Balthazar.