The extension of the single price of the book is about to materialize

On Tuesday afternoon, unanimously, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies finally approved the draft to amend, add, and repeal various provisions of the Law for the Promotion of Reading and Books in terms of single price.

Two fundamental aspects of the project stand out. The first is the extension of the validity of the single price of books from 18 months —as established by the current law— to 36 —as considered in the initiative—, this with the aim of strengthening the balance of conditions for the trade of books. books in the country and reduce the competition gap between large bookstore chains and small businesses.

The second aspect to highlight of this initiative is the inclusion in the law of the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) as one of the authorities in charge of its application, in addition to the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Public Education, the National Council for the Promotion of Books and Reading, and the governments of the states, municipalities and demarcations of the Mexico City.

Additionally, article 28 specifies: “It corresponds to the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office to protect and monitor the distribution and commercialization of books under the terms of this Law or, where appropriate, apply the necessary measures and the corresponding sanctions that guarantee their compliance in accordance with the applicable provisions”.

In addition, article 11 designates the federal Ministry of Culture as responsible for preparing and managing the registration of the single price in the book based on the information provided by publishers and importers.

Article 23 specifies that, prior to the sale, publishers and importers must register the single price of their materials together with the basic information of each one and this will be registered in the database of the Secretariat of Culture, which must be available for public consultation.

The light at the end of the tunnel

The extension of the validity of the single price from 18 to 36 months is a public policy that has stalled in the Legislature since 2019 despite the fact that, during the ravages of the pandemic, its promotion was considered more than pertinent, especially by the neighborhood booksellers who began to have red numbers.

According to the Network of Independent Bookstores (RELI), between 2020 and 2021, the harshest years of the health emergency, 70% of affiliated bookstores were forced to close their physical outlets for a long time and/or to see interruptions. the assortment of editorial novelties due to lack of liquidity.

In that quagmire, the publishing union insisted on the legislators on the urgency of launching public policies such as the zero VAT rate for bookstores —still without prospering— and also to give the green light to the extension of the single price of the book, the which, although it would not have been an immediate palliative measure, could have been a sign of interest on the part of the Legislature towards booksellers in crisis and a firm step in the progressiveness of the rights of readers and bookstores to compete in the market under more equitable conditions.

Until now, there are good indications for the approval of the reforms to the Book Law in terms of single price, given that the initiative was approved in the Chamber of Deputies practically as it came from the Senate, the chamber of origin, but it was returned by the addition of a transitory article where, in summary, it is established that the obligations generated from the entry into force of the decree must be subject to the current fiscal years and under no circumstances will additional resources be authorized.

An obstacle to the forthcoming approval of these changes to the Law for the Promotion of Reading and the Book could be the legislative calendar, given that the current regular session will conclude on April 27, in less than a month, and the following It will start next September.

Celebrate the Canem

After the unanimous vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the National Chamber of the Mexican Publishing Industry (Caniem), pronounced:

“The approval of this reform represents a great advance in the public policies of culture and promotion of reading, since by extending the validity of the single price of books, going from 18 to 36 months and by extending its benefits to digital reading, competitiveness is promoted under equal conditions and opportunities for small neighborhood publishers and bookstores with a more open, fair and accessible market; thus positioning the country at the forefront internationally with countries such as Spain, France, Germany, Chile, Brazil and Japan, which for years have adopted measures similar to those approved today by the Chamber of Deputies”.

How was the writing of the article:

“Article 26. – The sole price for sale to the public will be valid for thirty-six months from the date of printing or reprinting stated in the colophon or in the import request. Old, used, discontinued, exhausted or handmade printed books are excepted from the above. As long as a book printed on paper is subject to the single price regime, its equivalent electronic version will be subject to the same provisions”.

