The famous tiktoker Luva de Pedreiro is already a father: the baby’s name is that of his soccer idol

Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro or Eseba, has become one of the great Internet sensations in recent years. And, now, after being quite a claim for different brands, He has been a father with his partner, Tvila Gomes.

Happy news that both celebrities have shared through their Instagram profiles, where the TikToker has more than 21.2 million followers, and where he has received more than 1.8 million likes and more than 24,000 comments with messages. of love and congratulations.

Now, what has caught the most attention of his millions of fans has been the name chosen for his son, using the name of his great idol in the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo: The happiest moment of our lives, our greatest gift has arrived. Welcome Davi Cristiano Ronaldo! Thanks God!has written in the caption of the image in which the influencers pose with their baby.

Last year I met Cristiano

Luva de Pedreiro has decided with her partner to put the name of the former Real Madrid player due to his fanaticism for him. And, it should be noted, it was last year, specifically on July 18, 2023, when the Brazilian was able to meet the footballer after having celebrated each goal scored in the humble fields of Bahia like the Portuguese star.

First I want to thank God for all this and then thank you, my troops. After all the difficulties I went through, I would walk more than 10 kilometers on foot to post a video and my cell phone did not have memory to record them. And today, getting where I got is something incredible. I fulfilled my dream, which was to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, something that I thought would be impossiblehe wrote on his Instagram profile then.

More than 25 million followers on TikTok

Iran Ferreira has not led a simple life. Since he was little, he had that dream of wanting to one day become a professional soccer player, but due to his precarious situation in Baha (Brazil) It wasn’t easy. So, in the humble fields near his house, he decided to publish videos of his goals on the TikTok social network.

Related news

Some time later, he managed to captivate millions of people, palready having more than 25 million followers on the social network thanks to his goals from long distance with celebrations included.

Some videos with which the young Brazilian has also managed to gain a worldwide reputation and be able to meet some world-class footballers such as Ronaldinho, Neymar, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo himselfamong others.