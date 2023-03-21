The fateful ninth inning that left Mexico out of the World Baseball Classic final

Mexico’s dream ended in the World Baseball Classic, perhaps in the most painful way, as the Mexican ninth was able to caress the ticket to the final until the top of the ninth inning, however, the illusions were broken when in the lower part, in which Japan turned the score around 6-5.

Prohibited 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Mexico 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 5 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 6

Japan will play the final against the United States on Tuesday, March 21 in Miamiwhile Mexico will break ranks after a historic edition, since these instances had never been reached in a World Baseball Classic, in addition to connecting with the fans in such a special way.

Mexico was left wanting the final in the World Baseball Classic / Getty Images

Japan will play the final against the United States / Getty Images

Mexico’s loss to Japan

Mexico put Japan to prayer from the fourth inning, when JUlio Urías sent the ball from the other side of the fence and gave way for the scores of Isaac Paredes, Rowdy Téllez and his own with the first home run of the night.

But Japan responded with the same dose in the seventh, so that by that time the score was even at three runs per side, although in the top eighth, the ninth Mexican team felt the final in their hands again with a hit by Alex Verdugo who opened the door for Randy Arozarena, while Paredes imposed the career of Jarrén Duránto put things in favor of Mexico 5-3.

The fateful ninth inning that eliminated Mexico

Japan responded on the downside through Takumu Nakano and Hotaka Yamakawa’s fly ball, so at the ninth we arrived with a 5-4 in favor of Mexico, but the dream ended in the lower part with a hit from Munetaka Murakami who caused the two runs with which Japan took the lead for the first time.

Mexico can go with its head held high after the game against Japan, but in general with his role in the World Baseball Classic.

