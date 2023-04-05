The FDJ is testing AI technology to estimate the age of its players at tobacconists

La Française des jeux in turn succumbs to artificial intelligence. This time to check the age of players who seem a little too young.

Soon terminals to check the age of players at tobacconists? La Française des jeux has been testing facial analysis software for three months to assess whether they are of legal age, an official from the start-up Yoti said on Wednesday.

To be able to play, young customers had the possibility of presenting their identity card or having their face scanned on a terminal installed in the shop, explained Florian Chevoppe-Verdier, in charge of public policy at Yoti, a world leader. of this rapidly developing sector, on the occasion of the International Cybersecurity Forum.

The company, which has trained artificial intelligence on millions of faces, says it determines age with an accuracy of 1.6 years. “We therefore set the bar at 20 years”, explained its manager, during a conference. If the age is estimated below, the person will have to show an identity document, he added.

Asked by AFP, the FDJ said it had been working “for a year on image analysis and majority certification solutions” with Yoti, specifying that these were still “prototypes”. This solution is already widely used in the United Kingdom, in hypermarkets for the purchase of alcohol or, also, in test, in tobacconists, specified Iain Corby, executive director of the world Association of the suppliers of solutions of alcohol. age assessment.

Analyze the pixels

Yoti is also an Instagram partner around the world to ban people under 13 from the social network. The user must take a video of their face “and, if you are asked to replace the camera, it is to ensure that you are real,” the company points out. Yoti, a member of the Child Protection Laboratory set up by the Élysée in November, also hopes to be selected as a technical solution and as a trusted third party for online age verification, which will be imposed in particular on sites pornographic.

“If the government made up its mind, we could activate an age rating on all porn sites within 24 hours,” the Yoti manager assured. His technique does not allow identification but only to assess the age. It is based on the analysis of anonymized facial pixels and the photos are not stored, he stressed.

Florian Chevoppe-Verdier however recognized that the system was not infallible. “For example, a life on the streets prematurely ages the face,” he explained. This is why, in the United Kingdom, Yoti refused to assess the age of migrants.