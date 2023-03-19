The fearsome judge who terrorized political prisoners is detained for corruption: “Macsimino fell”

José Macsimino Márquez García, Antiterrorism Judge arrested for corruption

The internal war in Chavismo begins to explode. The Anti-Corruption Police, one of the weapons that the revolution invented to justify the actions they take according to the interests of their groups, is being used to demonstrate “justice”. What the revolutions have shown is that all officials are disposable jokers as needed, no matter how much they have served vile interests or how much power they have had; Now it was the turn of one of the cruelest judges against political prisoners, that of the 4th Anti-Terrorist Court, José Macsimino Márquez García.

He was always escorted by officials of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN), who, violating the legal norms, entered the preliminary or presentation hearings and even did so with their long weapons. He claimed that he was protected from God given hairwhich was inferred to be true since not only were his escorts officials of that organization, but also trials such as those of the Operation Gideon They were carried out at the SEBIN facilities. organizations controlled by Cabello Rondón through General in Chief Gustavo González López.

It is still paradoxical that it was SEBIN officials who arrested Judge Macsimino Márquez and they took him on Friday to the facilities of The Helicoid, a prison controlled by SEBIN, a place where there is a significant number of victims of the violation of due process by the judge. When he was arrested, the euphoric prisoners chanted in unison “Macsimino fell, Macsimino fell”. Many will have accepted the existence of poetic justice.

Oswaldo José Cheremos Carrasquel, alias Pelon Cheremos

The excuse to arrest the judge was the release of Oswaldo José Cheremos Carrasquel, who was arrested, on October 21, 2023, in the Pedro Zaraza municipality, state Guárico, for trafficking weapons of war and for being part of the Tren del Llano mega gang. Alias ​​“Pelón Cheremos” was released on January 9, 2023 at the instruction of Mario Aquino, assistant to the president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of Caracas, Cristóbal Cornieles Perret. It has not been mentioned why the prosecutor in that case did not oppose the release of Pelón Cheremos, but it is evident that he is being protected because he was not arrested for that case.

It is important to highlight that the norm is that the president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Caracas appoints the president of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), for which reason it corresponded to magistrate Gladys María Gutiérrez Alvarado. But it was not like that and with the issue of the judicial revolution, someone decided that he should be appointed by the National Assembly and that is how the appointment falls to Cristóbal Cornieles Perret, prepared in terms of the Organic Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (LOPNA), who lives in one of the most expensive areas of Caracas.

Cristóbal Cornieles Perret, on the right, president of the Criminal Circuit of Caracas, is detained

“In courts it was always known that Cornieles was a highly questioned individual; the lawyer Mario Aquino, Cornieles’ assistant, entered the hearings and allowed himself to tell the judges, in front of the lawyers and detainees, what he should do and what to decide, ”a lawyer reveals to Infobae.

Alias ​​Pelón Cheremos paved the way with contacts to the National Assembly (AN). “With the assistant lawyer of deputy Pedro Carreño, with Cornieles and Aquino, he managed to get Judge Macsimino Márquez to grant him a precautionary measure of release under presentation every 15 days.” The one who received the $240,000 from Oswaldo José Cheremos Carrasquel was Loreannys Mariana Mejía Díaz.

When it becomes clear that alias Pelon Cheremos is free, they arrested him and then wondered, words more words less, “Why do they have me here if I paid? I come from high power, from the National Assembly”. Later he would have said that he gave 250 thousand dollars in property, cars and other things. From there comes the arrest of several involved.

Captain Alfredo Saba Pena

José Macsimino Márquez García was a waiter in an arepas restaurant in Caracas. His level of subservience to the revolution allowed him to be one of the favorite judges for political files, among them: Operation Aurora, which took 12 indigenous people to jail, who were tortured and held incommunicado in the DGCIM, one of them, Salvador Franco, died in jail due to lack of medical attention, when the then Penitentiary Minister Mirelys Contreras was not He was allowed to be transferred to the hospital. He was also the judge of the Operation Gideon case.

He handled the case of the murder of Carlos Lanz. He ordered the arrest of Nicmer Evans, director of the news portal PuntoDeCorte. Also that of the leaders of Voluntad Popular: Freddy Guevara, Roland Carreño (Voluntad Popular). There are numerous military and civilians who were victims of Judge Macsimino Márquez.

Lawyers in conversation with infobae recounted the reckless actions of the now-detained judge. “Macsimino went to the extreme of arriving with SEBIN officials and removing a bailiff at gunpoint from a court, because there was a delivery of money that I understand was for the judge and the bailiff received it and did not deliver it to him; That bailiff is still in jail.”

Mario Aquino assistant to the president of the Judicial Circuit

Many lawyers agree that Márquez prohibited appeals, refused to appoint private defenders and only accepted public defenders at presentation hearings. “Macsimino volunteered to hold the Operation Gideon hearing at the SEBIN headquarters, which is extremely serious from the point of view of due process, because it thus forced the detainees to feel coerced by the body that detained and tortured them.” .

Another recurring fact in the imprisoned judge is that he refused to give a copy of the files. “She humiliated many women lawyers and took them out of court, offended them with disqualifying adjectives”. A group of lawyers from Apure state resigned because when they tried to appeal, Macsimino Márquez threatened to put them in jail.

He also gave himself the task of telling the detainees not to hire this or that lawyer because they were dangerous and that the case could be harmed if they named those lawyers.

Rights professionals, who spoke with Infobae, specified that the above happened especially with political cases, but those that were not had rates. “A lawyer who left the court told other lawyers that Macsimino Márquez asked him for $10,000 for a procedure. “The Judge but he can leave it at 5 thousand dollars, because that person does not have that much money.” The judge’s response was ‘My market is not worth $5,000.’ There you knew what he did. And in the face of any pressure or claim, he said that he would tell Diosdado Cabello ”.

Judge Márquez’s actions were known to the president of the Criminal Circuit. ‘In several of the hearings he went so far as to say: “I know you are innocent, but if I don’t put you in jail, they put me in jail.” He believed he was untouchable, violated the Law, hid the files and worked in complicity with the prosecutors and with the secretary Fabiola Torrealba, his accomplice.

The story of Lieutenant (GNB) Richard Rafael Alemán Castellano, from Operation Puerta Morocha who appears in the Operation Gideon file, is painful and terrible. Judge Macsimino Márquez was in charge of leaving the violation of the retired officer’s human rights unpunished and in turn violating the due process of the Alemán family.

The DGCIM arrested Captain Erickson Alexander Chaya Barroeta, brother-in-law of Lieutenant Aleman Castellano, the sisters Yolimar and Andreína Aleman Castellano. Judge Macsimino convinced him to incriminate other people in exchange for releasing his sisters and if he refused, they would arrest his parents. Alemán had no choice but to give in to the pressure, but even so, his sisters and his brother-in-law remained in prison. In one of the hearings, Richard Aleman told the judge “you promised me that you would release them if you implicated several people and I did it even though I know they are innocent.”

Lieutenant Richard Alemásn arrested for Operation Puerta Morocha Gideón

The active captain of the Army Alfredo Saba Peña Díaz narrated in the complaint he made for torture how he was beaten by officials of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), but the most significant thing was what he said when he saw Judge Márquez García in court and who initially did not identify himself and asked if he had been beaten. “My answer was yes and he told me not to worry that this was normal in these cases and that he would give the order so that they no longer beat me. He went into an office from which he later left to identify himself as a Judge and as the one who would conduct the hearing.

Before leaving the DGCIM for the Court, Captain Carla Da’Silva told Captain Peña that she had already spoken with Judge Márquez to make a denunciation and they would place the misdemeanor of “illicit carrying of weapons” with measure under presentation. The captain believed him, but he was deceived and the judge, at the end of the hearing, said that he had the crimes of terrorism, arms trafficking and criminal association.

Peña said that “when the hearing concluded, the judge asked me ‘do you know what an order is?’ I answered yes. ‘Well, I know you’re innocent, but I’m following orders.’ I asked him why that show if he already had an order. They transferred me to the DGCIM even though the detention order was for Ramo Verde, but in DGCIM they spent several days asking me where the truck was and asking for money”.

Keep reading:

The Nicolás Maduro regime began a striking purge of officials for alleged corruption