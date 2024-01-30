The fight against violence and tolerance takes place at school

MIAMI. – The School Day of No Violence y peace It is celebrated every January 30. The United Nations has reiterated its calls to “spread the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness.”

All of this is framed within the need to “ensure a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding.” This anniversary is dedicated to promoting a culture of non-violence and peace in educational centers, as well as respect for human rights.

In 1964, in Spain, the teacher, poet and pacifist Lloren Vidal decided to bring the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, nationalist and spiritual leader of India, who died in 1948, to the classrooms.

Later, in 1993, UNESCO recognized this anniversary. For its part, UNICEF highlights the importance of cultivating the values ​​of non-violence in children and young people: “Educational centers are committed as defenders of peace and understanding between people of different origins and ways of thinking.”

Here factors such as conflict resolution and coexistence come into play. In this way, UNICEF points out that “an education inspired by a culture of non-violence and peace allows our students to acquire knowledge, attitudes and skills that reinforce their development as critical global citizens committed to their rights and those of other people.”

Fight bullying

According to UNESCO, both children and young people “are exposed to an increasingly violent reality reflected in behaviors such as bullying and cyberharassmentFor example”.

The organization indicates that the most democratizing space in a society is the school, hence its role as “privileged territory to build a culture of peace and combat violence”.

@snederr

Source: United Nations / UNICEF / International Day Portal