The FII Institute announces presenters for the Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami

Future Investment Initiative Institute

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The speakers represent a diverse and highly motivated group selected to address the world’s most pressing issues.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/– The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the confirmed speakers for the Global PRIORITY Summit, which will address humanity’s most pressing issues in our developing world. The summit will take place on 30. March 31 and March 31, 2023 at the famous Faena Hotel in Miami Beach and is organized in cooperation with the Mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez.

The day-and-a-half summit will feature over 25 panels moderated by leaders including Dina Powell McCormick, Global Head of Sovereign Institutional Business & Sustainability & Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs, Zain Asher, Anchor at CNN, and John Yearwood, Editorial Director of Diversity & Culture Politico, to be moderated.

Key panel discussions on day one include a discussion on the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank with former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the rise in “learning poverty” around the world post-pandemic with Gitanjali Rao, TIME Magazine’s first child of the year and building a remarkable post-sport career with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

On day two, attendees will hear from leading space experts that 2023 will be an auspicious year for space exploration. Other panel discussions include a discussion on Peace to Prosperity with Jared Kushner, CEO of Affinity Partners, a discussion on the role of globalization in the rise of cybercrime with Manuel Medina, Managing Partner at Medina Capital, and a discussion on The Business of Sport with Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

“We bring together thought leaders from a variety of industries to open our eyes to the challenges facing different sectors of our world,” said Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute. “The Global PRIORITY Summit supports our mission to not only meet and collaborate with decision makers, but also through investment, moral support and empowering the voices of the brilliant minds shaping our future to make a real difference.”

Prominent speakers at the event include:

HE Yasir Al Rumayyan – Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the FII Institute

Her Highness Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud – Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States

Francis X. Suarez – Mayor of Miami

Ertharin Cousin – Former head of the United Nations World Food Program

DJ Khaled – Grammy-winning producer

Jared Kushner, CEO von Affinity Partners

Jorge Mas – Managing Owner of Inter Miami CF and Chairman of MasTec

Dina Powell McCormick – Global Head of Sovereign Institutional Business and Sustainability and Inclusive Growth bei Goldman Sachs

Secretary Steven Mnuchin – Former United States Secretary of the Treasury.

Greg Norman – CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf

Nelson Peltz – CEO and founding partner of Trian Fund Management, LP

Gitanjali Rao – TIME Magazine’s First Kid of the Year

Senator Matteo Renzi – Senator for Florence and former Prime Minister of Italy

Craig Robins – CEO of Dacra; Chairman and co-founder of Design Miami

Alex Rodriguez – World Series Champion, CEO of A-Rod Corp, and co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx

David Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of AeroFarms.

Barry Sternlicht – Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group

Donald Tang – Executive Vice President of SHEIN and Founder of Tang Media Partners and Global Road Entertainment

John Yearwood – Editorial Director for Diversity and Culture at Politico

Jeff Zalaznick – Principal Partner of Major Food Group

The full program of the FII Institute’s Global PRIORITY Summit can be found here: link

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039182/Future_Investment_Initiative_Institute_1.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/das-fii-institute-gibt-vortragende-fur-den-global-priority-summit-in-miami-bekannt-301780512.html

Original content by: Future Investment Initiative Institute, transmitted by news aktuell