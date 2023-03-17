The final favorites in a hot meeting and a wide open road to the final of the Italian league – Yle Sporten analyzes the quarter-finals in the Champions League

The Champions League quarter-finals have been drawn. There will be several big matches: reigning champions Real Madrid face Chelsea and Manchester City face Bayern Munich.
After the draw was completed, it was clear that Real Madrid will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals. It will be a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.
Real Madrid are unchallenged second in the Spanish league, but are nine points up on Barcelona, who still lead La Liga.
Last year in the Champions League, Real Madrid defeated three Premier League teams on the way to the title. They defeated Chelsea in the quarterfinals, Manchester City was eliminated in the semifinals and Liverpool were defeated in the final.
For Chelsea, the season has been disappointing. Chelsea is in tenth place in the Premier League and is far behind in the race for the top places. The last time the club finished outside the top four, which means a place in the Champions League, was the 2017/18 season. Now it looks like they will miss the top four by a long shot.
Giant meeting between City and Bayern
Manchester City and Bayern Munich face each other in a big meeting.
Manchester City is second in the Premier League and also has Erling Haaland in great scoring form. A couple of days ago, he scored five goals in an hour in the round of 16.
In the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is in the lead. The German giants probably hope to go further than last year when Bayern were knocked out by Spanish Villarreal.
In the other two quarter-finals, three Italian clubs and one Portuguese are invited. Inter face Benfica and it will be all Italian when Milan and Napoli face each other.
The first matches are played on 11–12 April and the return matches on 18–19 April.
Yle Sporten’s analysis of the quarter-finals
Real Madrid–Chelsea
Both have fallen behind in league play and are focusing on the Champions League. Chelsea have signed a thousand players, but are looking for a common thread and impact going forward. Real Madrid has the routine, the class and the favourites. The Champions League is Real Madrid’s living room and they could very well go to the final again.
Benfica–Inter
A quarter-final that will have to struggle for attention, but above all Benfica have impressed in Europe. Group wins ahead of PSG and Juventus last autumn and easy progress in the last 16 are proof – attacking strikers Rafa Silva, Goncalo Ramos and João Mario are diamonds. Benfica’s centre-back Nicolas Otamendi is suspended in the first meeting and it is a heavy break. In terms of merit and name, Inter is heavier, but Benfica feels hotter.
Milan–Naples
With eighteen points to second, the league title is basically already saved for Napoli, and now one of the most entertaining teams can prioritize the European game. Svajiga Milan in the quarter-finals and the winner of Inter–Benfica in the semi-finals are sweet music for Luciano Spalletti. They have scared away all Napoli ghosts so far, they are already further ahead in the Champions League than ever before and found themselves on the right side of the play-offs. Favorite in the easier playoff half.
Manchester City-Bayern Munich
Pep derby, morale final, battle of the giants… Dear match has many names, and this is the jewel of the quarter-final selection. After dispatching PSG, Bayern are forced to contend with the next oil sheik project at City, and now it’s not a poorly built opposition that awaits. These are the bookies’ two biggest title favorites and the quarter-final is a 50/50 clash. Does the fact that Bayern finish at home decide?