The final favorites in a hot meeting and a wide open road to the final of the Italian league – Yle Sporten analyzes the quarter-finals in the Champions League

The Champions League quarter-finals have been drawn. There will be several big matches: reigning champions Real Madrid face Chelsea and Manchester City face Bayern Munich.

After the draw was completed, it was clear that Real Madrid will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals. It will be a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.

Real Madrid are unchallenged second in the Spanish league, but are nine points up on Barcelona, ​​who still lead La Liga.

Last year in the Champions League, Real Madrid defeated three Premier League teams on the way to the title. They defeated Chelsea in the quarterfinals, Manchester City was eliminated in the semifinals and Liverpool were defeated in the final.

For Chelsea, the season has been disappointing. Chelsea is in tenth place in the Premier League and is far behind in the race for the top places. The last time the club finished outside the top four, which means a place in the Champions League, was the 2017/18 season. Now it looks like they will miss the top four by a long shot.

Giant meeting between City and Bayern

Manchester City and Bayern Munich face each other in a big meeting.

Manchester City is second in the Premier League and also has Erling Haaland in great scoring form. A couple of days ago, he scored five goals in an hour in the round of 16.

In the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is in the lead. The German giants probably hope to go further than last year when Bayern were knocked out by Spanish Villarreal.

In the other two quarter-finals, three Italian clubs and one Portuguese are invited. Inter face Benfica and it will be all Italian when Milan and Napoli face each other.

The first matches are played on 11–12 April and the return matches on 18–19 April.