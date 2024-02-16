The finalists of OT 2023 will make the Spanish anthem for the Paris Olympic Games

The return of Operacin Triunfo in its 2017-2018 edition marked the return of a historical format that had been the cradle of some of the best singers in the country so far this century. In addition, they reached an agreement with RTVE to hold a special gala that included the representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In this edition, the 2023-2024 edition, the agreement has transcended the world of music and directly affects the field of sport. The Spanish Olympic Committee has submitted a proposal to be the six finalists of the format produced by Gestmusic – namely: Naiara, Juanjo, Lucas, Paul Thin, Martin and Ruslana – who compose and perform the anthem that will represent the country at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The protagonists found out at the Academy just three days after competing for victory in the grand final. The director of the program, Noem Galera, has been in charge of breaking the news. The COE invites you to compose and sing the new anthem. You will represent Spain. If you all feel like it, you will be invited to go to the Paris Olympic Games to sing it.he anticipated.

The contestants were very excited to hear the news and in just a few minutes they got to work. The only conditions were that the topic included the values ​​of the institution: camaraderie, union, team, sacrifice, effort, dedication, fight, work, success, references and commitment and that the words Olympic or Olympiad did not appear.

The artists Fresquito and Mango have also participated in the composition work, who had a sketch of the chorus created. Some of the verses that have appeared in the rehearsals have been Gravity will not be able to overcome mestrength makes destiny, we run the same path, raise my flag high I have it in my hands or the drums will make us feel that there is no goal impossible to achieve, we will be an example to follow.