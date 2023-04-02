The fine print of the exchange of tax information with the United States

Residents of the country who have not declared their accounts located in the US and the income they generate, will be exposed to the risk of very significant tax adjustments (NA).

The Government signed an agreement for the exchange of financial information with the United States that may have a notable impact on the tax situation of Argentine tax residents. This treaty will allow the local tax authorities to have access to the bank accounts of Argentines located in the United States.

For this reason, residents of the country who have not declared their accounts located in the US and the income they generate, will be exposed to the risk of very significant tax adjustments. In some cases, the amount of the lien that could be determined is equivalent to the entire estate that has not been properly declared.

It is not the first agreement of this type signed by Argentina. The country had already signed numerous agreements for the automatic exchange of financial information with most of the countries in Europe and Latin America. The United States was the only important country with which Argentina did not have an exchange agreement of this nature.



Tax information exchange agreements were a very significant novelty in 2016 and 2017. And this happened all over the world. As of that date, the rules of the game turned 180 degrees for those who hid assets and income in countries other than the one in which they lived.

As a consequence of this change in the rules of the game, numerous countries passed tax amnesty laws so that their residents could benefit from extensive tax forgiveness in exchange for the payment of a laundering fee. Argentina also adhered to this flow of amnesties through a money laundering law approved in 2016.

The scope of this new tax information agreement with the United States is quite limited. Information referring to income (interest and dividends) generated by financial assets located in that country will be exchanged, but, for example, valuable information such as balances, income generated by shares and bonds issued by companies located outside said country or assets in the name of of companies located outside of Argentina whose shareholders are Argentine residents.



These exclusions are not minor and could cause many taxpayers to “not be scared” and intend to continue without regularizing the situation of their income and assets in the country of the North. It could also simply be the first step forward in an ever-widening process of information exchange that involves all the assets of Argentines in the United States, regardless of the legal structure under which they have been organized.

This agreement could also give rise to a tax amnesty law, promoted by the Government, with some novel data. First, it does not limit the scope of laundering to assets located in the United States, but anywhere in the world.

Secondly, the laundering rate is very low, it starts at 2.5% and the maximum rate is 10%. It contains a rule of integrity, that is to say that in order to access the benefits of money laundering, all the assets that have not been declared must be included.

It is also worth noting the introduction of the figure of the informant, who in exchange for accurate data on undeclared assets could be entitled to a significant financial reward from the Argentine government.



It should be noted that laundering should be very restrictive. The proposed rate is tiny and the benefits are very high. On the one hand, Income Taxes and VAT that would have corresponded due to the origin of the funds with which they were acquired are not paid, nor is the Tax on Personal Assets. And as if that were not enough, it excludes any penalty of exchange criminal order in the case of buying dollars in black, or the customs penal code for smuggling operations. Just to name a few conditions of irregularity.

The information exchange regime will come into force this year, and it is expected that the United States will send information as of September 2024, referring to 2023.

All taxpayers who have undeclared assets in that country should be very attentive to the approval of this new money laundering law, and thus also to the impacts that could derive from the lack of declaration on time. Although the current political situation would not allow the Government to reach agreements with the opposition parties to approve an amnesty of this nature.

