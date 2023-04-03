The first call from a mobile phone was made 50 years ago

Fhi 50 years ago – on April 3, 1973 – the first voice call was made in public using a portable telephone. The person responsible was the American engineer Marty Cooper, who made the call from Sixth Avenue in New York, USA.

remember the Digital Trends website that, at the time, Cooper worked at Motorola and decided to place the call to Joel Engel, who worked at rival Bell Laboratories (currently part of Nokia).

“Hi Joel, this is Marty Cooper… I’m calling from a cell phone, a real cell phone. A personal and portable cell phone”said the engineer during the call, following what is described by Cooper as a “pleasant conversation”.

Although this first call took place in 1973, it took until March 6, 1983 for the launch of the first mobile phone model – the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X.

This device, which weighed a kilogram and had a battery life of just 40 minutes, ended up paving the way for the mobile market we have today and forever shaping the way we communicate.

Also Read: The price of the new Motorola phone is already known