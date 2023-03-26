The forceful response of the government after the announcement and criticism of Macri

The first person from the national government who came up against the criticisms made by former president Mauricio Macri in his video against the national administration, was the presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti.

The former president lowered his candidacy for this year’s presidential elections and took advantage of the video with which he made the decision known to question the management of Alberto Fernández.

From her Twitter account, Gabriela Cerruti, appealed to irony to answer Macri’s statement that Argentines are “isolated from the world”, a few hours after the meeting between Alberto Fernández and the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

With an emoji and a series of photos that contradict Macri’s phrase, Cerruti closed his poems with the wish: “Good Sunday!”

The spokeswoman shared images of Fernández with French President Emmanuel Macron, with Brazilian President Lula Da Silva and “family” photos from the international summits in which the President recently participated.

During his message, Macri said that “we are adrift, without leadership, isolated from the world and alone.”

For this reason, finally, Cerruti released the statement issued by the White House to confirm the bilateral meeting between Alberto Fernández and US President Joe Biden.