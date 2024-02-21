The former FMLN guerrilla survives, condemned to inconsequentiality

Almost three decades have passed since the first electoral incursion of the Farabundo Martí Liberation Front (FMLN) in El Salvador, but the ex-guerrilla is once again facing its darkest hours after being left without representation in Congress after the resounding majority of the formation of Nayib Bukele. The Salvadoran left is thus orphaned after seeing its own survival threatened.

The FMLN, founded as a guerrilla in the early 1980s by five insurgent organizations, participated for the first time in elections in 1994, after becoming a political party with the signing of the 1992 Peace Accords.

The ex-guerrilla became the main force on the left, coming to power by winning the Government twice, but the corruption scandals of its presidents have weighed down its latest participations.

However, analysts consulted by EFE point out that the last-minute electoral reforms promoted by Nayib Bukele’s Government led to its marginalization from the Legislative body.

From power to inconsequentiality

In 1994, the FMLN lost the presidential elections, but that same year it consolidated itself as the second political force in the country after obtaining 21 of 84 seats in Congress. In the following elections there would be between 20 and 30 legislators.

Despite again losing the presidential elections in 1999 and 2004, the FMLN positioned itself as the main party in Congress in the legislative elections of 2000, which lasted until 2006.

In 2009, he won the presidential elections for the first time thanks to journalist Mauricio Funes, who was the first candidate not to belong to the historical structures of the party.

In 2014, Salvador Sánchez Cerén became the first former guerrilla commander to be president in El Salvador, but after this electoral zenith, the FMLN entered a debacle that seems to have no end.

Funes and Sánchez Cerén were naturalized in Nicaragua, a country that does not allow the extradition of its citizens, while they are accused and tried in El Salvador on corruption charges.

But the starting signal for the leftist party’s ordeal came in 2017, when it decided to expel from its ranks Nayib Bukele, whom it had appointed as mayor of the small town of Nuevo Cuscatlán and then of the capital San Salvador, which was considered the prior step to aspiring to the Presidency.

Bukele made the corruption cases attributed to the governments of the FMLN and the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) his main campaign banner to win in 2019.

Bukele’s emergence left the FMLN as the third force and the 2021 legislative votes left it with 7% of the votes and 4 deputies, removing any weight in decision-making.

In the elections on February 4, the FMLN came second in votes in the presidential race but did not win any deputies, despite improving its numbers compared to 2021 and having more votes than other parties that did win seats.

The official movement that left the left orphaned

According to Eduardo Escobar, the official party Nuevas Ideas (NI) “moved its pieces on the electoral board” with the reduction of seats, it went from 84 to 60, and changed the formula for their allocation.

“That ended up affecting the result, more than the irregularities that have been detected,” he told EFE and pointed out that the evidence of this is that the FMLN was left without deputies, while “with the previous formula it would have obtained 3-4 deputies.” “.

According to the official results, NI won 54 deputies and its allies added 3, while the opposition kept 3.

With 70% of the votes, NI added 90% of the deputies, while the opposition, with almost 18% of the votes, took 5% of the seats, according to analyst calculations.

Escobar indicated that after these elections there are no indicators that show that Congress will change its “vertical form of decision-making where the president (Bukele) orders and the Assembly responds.”

Celia Medrano, human rights defender and vice presidential candidate for the Nuestro Tiempo (NT) party, pointed out that the aforementioned reforms were “part of the attempt to guarantee a single party, without political opposition in the Legislative Assembly.”

“We will never really know, based on reliable data, how many party representations corresponded to each contending political party in the elections,” given that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) “did not guarantee voters a transparent process, its magistrates are subject to the party.” officer,” Medrano said.

Recently, the FMLN presidential candidate, Manuel Flores, told the press that what his party needs is “a path of recovery, of restructuring and the people will accompany us.”

“It may seem like a defeat, but for me it is the greatest moral victory in the history of the FMLN,” said the former deputy.

This is not the first time that FMLN leaders have committed to restructuring after an electoral fall.

