The former presidents of Barcelona will not be together to give explanations about the ‘Negreira Case’

He FC Barcelona seems to have found the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of everything that involves him regarding payments to the referees committee and the ‘Negreira Case’ It is no secret to anyone that the previous leadership of Barça, led by Joseph Maria Bartomeu and his ally Sandro Rosellwas in charge of seriously hurting Barcelona as an institution both outside and in external issues and this is one of the cases.
After a series of serious accusations and persecutions by a sector of the press to try to shake the culé entity, everything finally begins to clear up as the days go by and it is that they have not found evidence to accuse the club and those involved . The Tax Agency pointed out and pointed out in April 2022 to the Prosecutor’s Office that he had not been able to prove that the payments from FC Barcelona to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees, Negreira, had altered the results of the matches.
The former presidents affected and linked to the ‘The Negreira Case’, they will not be together as a team to give an explanation about what happened, despite the fact that their personal lawyers have already met to take certain measures and advance the processes relevant to the case and design a common and basic defense strategy. The former director of Barça, Sandro Rosellwas the one who was most reluctant to carry out this strategy, but finally agreed to do it next to his friend Joseph Maria Bartomeu.
According to the report to which the EFE agency had access, the tax office maintained a position in which it explained that the payments that had been made were based on “to an accredited economic activity” and? “There is no evidence that it could influence the results.”