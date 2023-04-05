The former TGLT receives “help” from its main shareholder to improve finances

Although in the last five years it has accumulated losses of almost $40,000 million, the portfolio of large works and important undertakings of the former TGLT will be increased from a contract that has just been signed with the owners of the Sheraton hotel in the Retiro area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The GCDI agreement involves accepting a work location contract together with the company Argentina Commercial Properties (ACP), as principal, whose purpose is the remodeling of the rooms of the traditional hotel establishment.

The former TGLT goes to its shareholders to improve finances

Renamed the Construction, Design and Engineering Group (GCDI), its complicated financial situation, which has dragged on for several years, did not change even with the change of company name made last June thinkingprecisely in facing a new stage as the result of a transformation process that can offer history, confidence and solidity to its clients and also to its own shareholders.

The company is controlled by the Point Argentun Master Fund, with 41.73% of the capital, and by IRSA, which owns another 27.82% of the capital, while almost 30% floats in the capital market.

In the case of the agreement to renovate part of the Retiro Sheraton facilities, the company will act as the main contractor, will be in charge of the management and administration of the contract and will be responsible for programming the coordination and execution of the tasks and works for the development of the work.

The price of the agreement amounts to $1,550 million plus VAT based on last February and a monthly update by applying labor and material indices published by the Argentine Chamber of Construction (CAC) and the evolution of the dollar.

The agreement was put to the consideration of the GCDI Audit Committee, which issued a report in which it considers that “the terms and conditions of the contract can be considered reasonably adequate to normal and customary market conditions.

A diversified fund

From Sheraton, they declined to provide more information about the contract and the remodeling strategy that will have the hotel facilities that the Marriot chain sold in 2018 to Pointstate Capital, which in turn already owns 43% of the capital of GCDI, which it entered under the umbrella of TGLT in 2015when he bought the shares from the Brazilian company PDG Realty.

Later, it increased its participation with the subscription of a convertible bond of US$150 million that today led him to be the main minority shareholder of the real estate developer. It also has shares in the Macro and Supervielle banks, Plaza Logística, Genneia, TGS, Pampa Energía and YPF.

Most of these operations are channeled through its business unit oriented to the purchase of shares of Argentine companies listed on Wall Street. But it is also part of the share capital of Plaza Logística, company specialized in investing in industrial parks, and in Genneia, dedicated to renewable energies, whose main shareholder is the banker Jorge Brito, the owner of Banco Macro.

As the majority shareholder of GCDI, the fund is also responsible for the development and ownership of 12 large projects consisting of around 400,000 square meters, and has recognized brands in the market such as Forum, intended for large-scale luxury projects of more than 30,000 square meterssuch as Forum Puerto Madero and Forum Alcorta in the City of Buenos Aires, Forum Puerto Norte in the City of Rosario and Forum Puerto del Buceo, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Also, Astor, focused on top quality projects in the medium-high income segment, which They range from 10,000 to 30,000 square meters, such as Astor Palermo, Astor Núñez and Astor San Telmo, the latter. Added to these two are Metra, such as Metra Puerto Norte, also under construction and located in the City of Rosario, currently under construction.

The Metra brand is another of the main assets managed by the real estate developer.

At the beginning of 2018, it acquired the construction company Caputoone of the main ones in Argentina, with more than 500 public and private works, including AAA corporate office buildings, large residential towers, shopping malls, art centers and industrial warehouses, among others.

Sheraton Hotel: the rebrand

In the case of the Sheraton Buenos Aires Hotel & Convention Center, It was built between 1969 and 1972 and became the first building in the Catalinas Norte urban complex. It was designed by the architects Santiago Sanchez Elía, Federico Peralta Ramos and Alfredo Agostini and is located on a 26,688.89 m² plot.

It has a height of 91 meters, 24 floors and has 742 rooms, including 33 suites, and its facilities include two swimming pools, two tennis courts, a Business Center, restaurants and bars.

In 2016, had passed into the hands of the Marriott International chainwhich took control of its competitor Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, which includes Sheraton hotels among its “brands”.

With that agreement, Marriott became the world’s largest hotel company, with nearly 5,700 hotels in 110 countries, 30 different brands and more than a million rooms available. In the case of the Retiro Sheraton, it maintains the management and commercial operation under the umbrella of Sheraton.