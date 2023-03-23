The four players that Barcelona is looking for a way out for the new season

Barcelona already knows first-hand that it will be a difficult summer when it comes to incorporating new players. The wage bill of the Barcelona club right now is on edge and according to Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, they cannot be reinforced, but the club’s idea is to get rid of four players to try to execute some movement.
To do this, the board of directors headed by Joan Laporta has on the table a list of four players that can be transferred in the next transfer market, according to reports from the newspaper AS.
He has lost all the prominence he had with Xavi Hernández at the beginning of his stage. The arrival of Christensen has completely eclipsed him and even the Tarrassa coach prefers to place Marcos Alonso as a central defender. In the event that the signing of Íñigo Martínez can take place, the club would force him to look for a way out.
In the center of the field the only pending exit is that of Busquets. Pablo Torre could go out on loan to a LaLiga team so that he can continue with his projection. One more year sitting on the bench would be counterproductive for the player.
At the moment there are a sea of doubts with him because he is only 21 years old and his progression can still be positive, but the ordeal he has lived through with injuries and his latest sensations on the green do not invite us to think that the best Ansu will return. From the club they know that it can be an injection of capital, but they also have on the table how difficult it is to find high-level strikers in the market.
His departure would be due to an economic and not a sports necessity, since the technicians consider him an usable player and a guarantee resource. The club doesn’t want to sell him for less than the €35 million he cost to avoid losses, but they know that since he arrived his level has plummeted.
