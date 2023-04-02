The Frente de Todos considers going to PASO “with two formulas”

The Minister of the Interior of the Nation, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, affirmed today that the Frente de Todos “following the strategy” proposed by President Alberto that “there be a STEP to define the candidacies” and specified that it is considering going to the primary election “with two formulas”.

“We are in a process of understanding how to get to the STEP. Today what is most inside the rest of the actors is to go to a STEP with two formulas,” De Pedro highlighted in radio statements.

In this context, the national official specified: “This is the scenario defined by President Alberto Fernández, last year, when many sectors of the Frente de Todo proposed different alternatives and he, as president of the Justicialista Party, defined that we reach this instance” .

“With which today we are following the strategy proposed by Alberto Fernández: that the STEP be used to define the candidacies of the front,” he pointed out.

Regarding the electoral table of the Frente de Todos, whose first meeting was held on April 16, he indicated: “The dialogue process continues. Perhaps without a photo, but it continues.”