The future of urban development: what the city of Berlin can learn from Vienna

To the to combat the housing shortage in Berlin, is built on and added to in many places. However, 16 completely new city districts are also being planned. So the urgent question is: How do you develop these neighborhoods so that they actually work? That they will be lively and popular? Which procedural steps, which urban development “instruments” do you have to use in the planning?

At the second “city talk” of the Association of German Architects (BDA) on Tuesday evening, the Berlin architects asked the Senate Building Director Petra Kahlfeldt about their approaches and got suggestions from the Viennese urban planning professor Ute Schneider about the Seestadt Aspern built on the “green field” in Vienna and himself contributed a wide variety of suggestions as to what needs to be given more consideration in future district development: from “More private builders, please!” to “More democracy”; From the socially just city to the climate-friendly city and reforestation as a model for future urban development, everything was there.

16 new urban quarters are waiting to be built in Berlin

Kahlfeldt presented the Ulap district right next to the main train station, as well as the Georg Knorr Park, which is to be built on a former industrial site in Marzahn. In both cases, urban planning appraisal procedures were used, says Kahlfeldt. A design by star architect David Chipperfield was selected for the Knorr Park because of its “succinct large form”. A design manual is also to be developed for architecture and open space planning.

Promote the diversity of the city

Urban planning professor Schneider, who herself has worked as a planner in many international projects, criticized “thinking in islands”. The Knorr-Park is “architecturally driven urban development, not urban development as I understand it, by developing structures that can grow.”

In concrete terms, this means that she sees an essential task for urban development in thinking about the city comprehensively and in its context: “Where can we plan climate corridors? How are the open spaces interlinked?”

Compared to other metropolises, Berlin is characterized above all by its diversity: “Berlin grew out of different cities. This diversity is an insane quality that must also be played out in the future.” However, she is concerned that this diversity could suffer due to processes of displacement.

