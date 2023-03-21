The Geissens: tire slicers? Carmen and Robert fear for their cars

Always trouble with the cars: In the current double episode of “The Geissens – A terribly glamorous family” the millionaire family, who love to drive, is severely slowed down.

Actually, the whole family from Monaco just wants to quickly cross the border to Italy for a big grocery shopping trip. But before they can sit down in one of the many luxury cars by Robert Geiss – a Lamborghini SUV – the moment of shock: “What’s wrong with the tire, Dad?” Davina asks. Robert is surprised: “Oh, what is that here?” Davina: “I wasn’t sure if that might be normal?”

But the condition of the front tire is anything but normal, as Robert quickly discovers. “I have a flat foot, fu…!” he scolds. As it turns out, the whole rim is broken too. Davina wants to know: “Can this just happen like that?” Her father says no, shaking his head.