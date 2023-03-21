The Geissens: tire slicers? Carmen and Robert fear for their cars

Bad surprise for Robert Geiss: his Lamborghini SUV has a flat tire, the rim is also totally gone. Was it sabotage? Carmen fears the worst: “Not that we now have an idiot who is destroying all our cars?” She worries.
Always trouble with the cars: In the current double episode of “The Geissens – A terribly glamorous family” the millionaire family, who love to drive, is severely slowed down.
Actually, the whole family from Monaco just wants to quickly cross the border to Italy for a big grocery shopping trip. But before they can sit down in one of the many luxury cars by Robert Geiss – a Lamborghini SUV – the moment of shock: “What’s wrong with the tire, Dad?” Davina asks. Robert is surprised: “Oh, what is that here?” Davina: “I wasn’t sure if that might be normal?”
But the condition of the front tire is anything but normal, as Robert quickly discovers. “I have a flat foot, fu…!” he scolds. As it turns out, the whole rim is broken too. Davina wants to know: “Can this just happen like that?” Her father says no, shaking his head.
“Maybe we have such a disgusting creep here?”
A bad suspicion immediately arises in the millionaire: “Not that we have someone here in the house who is sabotaging our cars?!” Because: It’s not the first incident with the Geissens’ luxury fleet: “Mom has a blotsch in the car, a dent,” enumerates Robert, “and now we have a broken tire.”
Carmen immediately jumps on the sabotage theory: “They say they can’t see who did it on the cameras – very funny!” She says about the parking space surveillance in the garage. “Maybe we have such a disgusting creep here?” Carmen thinks. In any case, Robert is certain: “If someone stabbed in there, we have to make trouble here!”
After an unsuccessful attempt to get air back into the tires with a compressor, one thing is clear: a new tire is needed. However, all spare tires for the Lamborghini SUV are in St Tropez. A visit to the workshop is therefore inevitable. But that will have to wait, because the Geissens still want to do their shopping in Italy. Luckily the family has other cars in the garage and the shopping trip can go ahead as planned. To be on the safe side, the Geissens drive in two cars: Carmen with Shania and Robert with Davina.
Shania Geiss does not believe in sabotage
But the series of breakdowns continues on the journey in Carmen’s Bentley: “I have a big problem”, Carmen raises the alarm, “I have less than zero fuel”. The 57-year-old is annoyed: “The day is starting really well,” she moans. And then it also beeps and flashes: the tire pressure is not correct. Carmen is really stressed now: “Not that we really have an idiot who is destroying all of our cars,” she says to Shania.
The 18-year-old is skeptical: “Do you think he’s taken our fuel out of here?” she asks. For Carmen, that’s not so far-fetched: “Yes, why not?” She replies. Shania comments sarcastically on her mother’s concern: “In our basement there lives someone who drains the battery, punctures the tires and drinks our fuel. I have no idea … I think our parents just generally have very funny fantasies,” blasphemes she.
Luckily, the Geissens are regular Lamborghini customers
After shopping, Carmen drives to the workshop. But they don’t have the right tire, a custom-made product, in stock. You only have a few minutes left before the workshop of the manufacturer Lamborghini closes. But this time she is lucky: a spare tire is available. “How cool is that?” The 57-year-old is happy. Especially since the service doesn’t even cost you a euro, because the Geissens are regular customers.
The tire is fitted by Roland, a family friend. But he’s not there just by chance: he’s bringing Robert’s new Porsche GT3 with him, which he’s been waiting for for six months. Of course, the surprise was organized by none other than Carmen. “Now you’re exhausted, Mr. Geiss, aren’t you?” She is happy when Roland brings the car past. And indeed: even the 59-year-old is speechless for a moment. And Carmen has only one wish: “I just hope that the tire cutter stays far away from this vehicle.”