The Gentlemen: the exclusive and expensive watches that Guy Ritchie shows in his series

Last 7th of this month Netflix releases some of the most anticipated fictions: The Gentleman: La seriehe new project from director Guy Ritchiestarring Emmy nominee Theo James, and set in the world of the film The Gentlemanalthough with a completely new castwhich combines Hollywood stars with legends of British cinema and television.

In The Gentlemen: The series, Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherits his father’s huge country estate, and discovers that it is part of a cannabis empire. And if that was not enough, several thugs from Great Britain demand a piece of the pie. Determined to keep his family out of the clutches of the gangsters, Eddie tries to beat them on his own turf. But As he immerses himself in the criminal world, he begins to find a taste for it..

And in that criminal world, where Aristocrats mix with traffickers and gangsters, one way to declare their status and power is through watches., something that the series’ wardrobe team has taken the utmost care of, which is why in fiction you can see some of the most special, exclusive and, of course, expensive pieces. We review some of the most notable ones.

Omega

One of the first pieces seen in the series is a Vintage Omega Constellation from the early sixties. The bracelet is made of leather, and is generally quite common. Well restored, it could be worth about 3,000 euros.

This collection has always been one of the flagships of the Swiss watchmaking house, and they still sell them today, but with boxes that have become more sophisticated over the years. 8,000 euros are not enough to get one.

Patek Philippe

The protagonist’s watch, Eddie, is perhaps the most special of all: a Patek Philippe Nautilus ref 5990 pink gold. It is not the first one he shows in the series, since at the beginning of everything he is doing military service and has a more modest one according to his situation.

You never own a Patek Philippe. Just save it for the next generation. With that slogan the house promoted itself in the press, but lovers of good watches need little publicity to discover these jewels. A Patek is a unique, special and very expensive piece. Their owners sometimes barely show them off and keep them in boxes knowing that they will appreciate in value over time. The one we see in the series could be around 120,000 euros.

There are also other best pieces from this brand: ref. 1518 perpetual calendar.

Rolex Daytona

For its part, Henry Collins, the boxing promoter in the series, sports an all-gold Rolex Daytona. It may seem extravagant, flashy, excessive, but the truth is that many will surely envy it.

Related news

Shakira already told Piqu: You changed a Rolex for a Casio.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.