The Goddess celebrates “one year in the land of freedom”

This Saturday, the Goddess celebrates one year since arriving in the United States.; twelve months in which there has been no shortage of challenges, opportunities, dreams achieved and many goals to achieve.

“Today, January 27, one year ago you arrived in the United States with your husband Rey El Mago and Reychel your daughter. In the land of freedom, Axel, your eldest son, was anxiously waiting for you. But a promising future also awaited you, which never ceased to scare you,” reads a text on the artist’s Instagram, written by her brother Pablo Alfonso.

He recalled that the singer and her partner did not have to do magic to get ahead in a new place, they simply knew how to exploit the talent that was prohibited in their native Cuba for becoming “an uncomfortable artist for the regime”.

Pablo Alfonso recalled several of the most important moments that The Goddess experienced this year in which she tested herself on more than one occasion.

“In your first concert in the land of opportunities, you managed to fill the Watsco Center in Miami, something that few have been able to do. During a crowd that longed to see you, you not only sang, but you enchanted (…) Faithful to your homeland, before the 9,000 people who enjoyed you, you once again asked for freedom for Cuba and for the political prisoners and you honored the sweetest of the Cubans, the incomparable Celia Cruz”, summarized this presentation.

In his review he did not miss the performance of La Diosa with El Chulo at the Cubatonazo, the musical collaborations and individual songs that he has released these months and the dream come true of having your own house “as God commands.”

“You have not stopped being a controversial artist. From time to time, she has seen you involved in the odd fight (…) but today you show your best version. You have decided to leave that controversial image behind and dedicate yourself entirely to the best thing you know how to do in your life, singing and enchanting,” his brother highlighted.

In moving words Pablo Alfonso described the moment The Goddess was born and the woman she has become: “I met you when I was 16 years old. You, minutes from birth. Everyone wanted to carry that skinny, tiny girl without even suspecting your talent. Mischievous, restless, rebellious, determined, were conditions that you always showed. You never mince words. But a wonderful voice. By dint of charisma, will and talent you have achieved everything you have set out to do. You were censored, tied, mistreated. They wanted to gag you, but they couldn’t”.

With the assurance that the deceased parents of The Goddess, wherever they may be, They will always be very proud of herand the promise of meeting again soon, the artist’s brother concluded this beautiful text.