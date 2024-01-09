The Golden Globes recover ratings after years of scandal

LOS ANGELES.- Los Golden Globes they rose from the years of scandal and low audiences to gather 9.4 million viewers, according to preliminary statistics released this Monday, despite the criticism that the host of this edition received.

The number marked an advance for the Globes, a gala that in times past was only surpassed by the awards scar, but it was overshadowed in recent years when it was even thought that it could disappear.

Last year the audience Television viewing of the ceremony fell to a new low of 6.3 million viewers, after being unfavorably scheduled for a Tuesday.

In 2022, the event did not even air because NBC, the television station with the rights, decided not to broadcast it amid criticism of the former organizers for lack of diversity and ethical problems.

The Golden Globes were relaunched this year on Sunday, by new owners, a group of private investors led by American billionaire Todd Boehly, and broadcast on CBS.

Criticism of the host

According to industry reports, CBS has agreed to air the show at a reduced price for one year, making this year’s show’s 50% ratings increase potentially vital to the Globes’ future.

But despite the increase, the audience is still lower than the 2020 figures, when more than 18 million viewers tuned in to the program.

And Jo Koy, the American comedian who was invited at the last minute to liven up the event after several candidates declined, was devoured by criticism. Koy’s opening monologue was perceived as unfunny. The comedian ironically said that he received the job “only ten days ago,” and blamed the show’s writers for several of his poorly received jokes.

A joke about Barbie dolls’ breasts was met with silence, as was another comparing Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose in Maestro with a penis

Jo Koy-Golden Globes-AP.jpg Host Jo Koy speaks with reporters at a press meet-and-greet prior to the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. AP/Ashley Landis

The New York Times called the monologue “a thread of mortifying moments,” while Vanity Fair called it “a horrible, suffocating mass of weak jokes.”

Perhaps the easy meme of the night was when Koy aimed his darts at the singer Taylor Swift, who is having an affair with the American football player Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the National Football League? At the Golden Globes there are fewer shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said, as a camera showed the star, who looked coldly while taking a drink. .

Sunday’s gala brought gold to Christopher Nolan’s box office success, Oppenheimer, which won best dramatic film among other key awards of the night, and closed with a historic triumph for an actress of indigenous origin by awarding Lily Gladstone for her role in The Moon Killers.

poor creaturesthe surreal chronicle of the Frankensteinian Bella Baxter starring Emma Stone, defeated Barbie as best comedy film.

