The ‘Golden Triangle’ begins on Wednesday the extreme route in Guadalupe y Calvo

Parral.- The Directorate of Tourism of Guadalupe y Calvo called for the ride of more than 300 kilometers that will depart from said municipality to Playa Altata in Sinaloa, the start date will be this Wednesday, March 29.

Sandra Cepeda, director of Tourism of the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, reported that this is a 4×4 event for razers, motorcycles, and Jeep, in which the Sierra de Chihuahua and part of the Sierra de Durango will be traveled, until reaching Sinaloa. .

“It begins on March 29 when the participants arrive in Guadalupe, they are welcomed, their packages are delivered, a dinner and on the 30th we leave at 7:00 in the morning, it is a route of approximately 8 hours, being around 326 kilometers,” he explained.

The contingent will visit towns in Guadalupe y Calvo and the state of Sinaloa to later head towards Altata beach to return to Guadalupe y Calvo or to the towns of each of the participants.

It is noteworthy that people from the state of Chihuahua, some other states of the republic and people who come from the United States participate in this tour with the aim and intention of traveling one of the most interesting routes that have been organized.

It should be noted that at all times the contingent will be accompanied by civil protection personnel, paramedics and personnel from the Guadalupe y Calvo city council until they reach Sinaloa, where they will be joined by personnel from the Badiraguato, Navolato, Culiacán city council and state government personnel. from Sinaloa who accompanied the contingent during the activities previously scheduled for these days.