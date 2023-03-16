The good news: PSA testing by the age of 55 prevents most deaths from prostate cancer

It’s a cross: If a malignant tumor in the prostate is detected early, it can be easily cured – usually with an operation. However, there is still no established, reliable method for early detection of prostate cancer in a mass screening – as is the case with breast cancer.

The health insurance companies pay for a palpation of the organ at the urologist for early detection. Unfortunately, a tumor that can already be felt is often at a stage of development in which it could have spread. Early detection looks different.

The study is an important step on the way to risk-adapted early detection. Frank Koenig, urologist

The PSA test is another procedure, but one whose significance is disputed. The level of “prostate-specific antigen”, a protein produced in the prostate, in the blood is measured. An elevated PSA level can be a first sign of cancer. However, the value is also increased in the case of benign diseases such as an age-typical enlargement of the prostate or simply after cycling or after sex. Only a biopsy, i.e. the removal and laboratory examination of tissue samples from the prostate, brings ultimate certainty.

Many urologists still recommend the test, which you have to pay for yourself, for regular check-ups. It is true that many men with a significantly elevated PSA value – i.e. above the limit of four nanograms per milliliter – would be biopsied unnecessarily, even if this number can be reduced by a special MRI examination. “In the rest, the cancer is discovered in an early stage that can still be treated well,” says Frank König, a resident urologist in Berlin Wilmersdorf. “That’s a success.”

Now an observational study from Gothenburg shows that this success can be measured by how many men die of prostate cancer. The result of this study: “Starting PSA screening at the age of 55 halves the risk of death from prostate cancer compared to the first PSA test at the age of 60 years.” In other words: PSA tests for early detection save lives, according to the Swedish researchers, most of all if you take the test regularly from the age of 55.

The arguments against the statutory health insurance companies financing regular PSA tests for prostate cancer prevention are becoming weaker. “The Gothenburg study is an important step on the way to risk-adapted early detection,” says urologist Frank König. The PSA value-based screening is based on whether and how great the risk of the man is to develop prostate cancer – for example due to a family history. This minimizes unnecessary PSA follow-up tests.

