The good news | They carry out the first conversation between humans and whales

An innovative meeting takes place: scientists achieve the first conversation between humans and whales. It lasted 20 minutes and opens the doors to non-human intelligence communication. In a new study, researchers from the University of California, Davis, the SETI Institute, and the Alaska Whale Foundation report that they had a 20-minute “conversation” with a humpback whale named Twain. The group was studying humpback whale communication off the coast of Alaska when they received an underwater “hello signal” from the animal. “Humpback whales are extremely intelligent, have complex social systems, and communicate extensively with both songs and social calls,” said one of the study’s authors. This alleged first conversation between humans and whales opens the doors to new forms of communication.