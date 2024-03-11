The good news | They find a possible universal antidote for snake bites

Scripps Research Institute scientists discover antibodies that protect against a host of deadly snake venoms, making a universal antivenin possible. By screening billions of human antibodies, the analysis identified an antivenin that counteracts a protein in the venom found in a wide variety of snakes, including king cobras and black mambas.

Existing antivenoms involve extracting antibodies from animals that, through exposure therapy, have developed immunity to a particular snake’s venom. For its part, this antibody acts against one of the main toxins found in numerous species and that contribute to tens of thousands of deaths each year. This could be incredibly valuable for people in low- and middle-income countries that have the highest burden of snakebite deaths and injuries.