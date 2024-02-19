The good way or the bad way

Do not proclaim the freedom to fly, but give wings; not to think, but to give thoughts. The freedom that must be given to the people is culture. Miguel de Unamuno.

Given the unviability of socialism as a form of social organization, as well as its evident failure wherever it has been imposed through different means, especially by making use of the totalitarian vocation that inspires its followers who confuse concepts and variables from different paradigms. To justify their attack on freedom, a few days ago we heard the highest representative of Venezuelan political bestiality, Nicolás Maduro, express that “they are going to win the presidential elections by hook or by crook.”

From that expression shouted vehemently by the top leader of the “Bolivarian revolution” some considerations emerge that we present below.

1. It is the officialization of violence. If the State can make use of it, then we all can. Not only is Bolivarian fury put into practice, but the opposition will be able to manifest, in practice, its Venezuelan desire to definitively leave a regime that seeks to perpetuate itself in power, which is the only thing that matters and worries it.

They feel supported by the monopolistic control of almost all weapons, and the people, with all the stones and sticks they get along the way, and also by some weapons of soldiers who are attached to the freedom of Venezuela and who repudiate such behavior in the use and abuse of power. Since dictators do not abdicate and they are not removed by elections, as a MEP has just reaffirmed, he will have to get out the hard way.

2. The desperation of the members of this disastrous regime is evident in the face of the overwhelming advance of the candidacy of María Corina Machado, who has imposed her transformative leadership. The didactic form and consistency of her speeches have not only attracted national but also international support.

3. We can deduce that Maduro and the regime’s seals have not realized that we are not only living in a time of accelerated change, but also a change of era that forces us to transform ourselves individually and collectively, that forces us to be more honest, more sincere. , more efficient and better trained, with greater confidence and faith in a better future, which allows us to accumulate sufficient spiritual forces to gain confidence in ourselves, despite the destruction of the country caused by Chávez first, and then Maduro.

4. This absurd expression reveals their despair because after almost a quarter of a century in power they have realized that their 21st century socialism is a great machine for manufacturing poverty that cannot compete with that formidable machinery for creating wealth like capitalism is.

We can continue listing other considerations, but what is very clear to us is that Maduro with his violent expression does not instill fear, but rather has put a deadly weapon in our hands to force his departure, the hard way. But we are not going to use that weapon. The former president of Venezuela, Rómulo Betancourt, already expressed it clearly: “Violence is the weapon of those who are not right” and in our case, whoever believes himself to be a king has once again been left naked, giving us many reasons to get out of it and of the regime it represents. It will be up to them to consider whether they want to get out by hook or by crook.

We know that Maduro and his combo have realized that they can never again win an election that is clean and transparent. His political death has been decreed and as Montaigne tells him: “If you don’t know how to die, don’t worry, nature will inform you at the very moment, fully and sufficiently; will do exactly that job for you, don’t take the trouble to take care of it.” www.venamerica.org.

Neuro Villalobos

Director of VenAmérica