The government acknowledged that the inflation data “is very bad” and was not “what was expected”

The battle against the price increases that the government has been waging is becoming increasingly difficult, as can be seen from the latest statements by the spokeswoman for the Casa Rosada, who acknowledged a “great concern of the government” and maintained: “the data of the inflation It seems very bad to us, it was not what we expected ”.

The index of inflation recognized by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) for February of 6.6%; with a year-on-year accumulated of 102.5%; the highest in the last 32 years, generates great concern within the government, although he clarified that “there is no reproach from Alberto Fernández towards the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massabecause they work together to find solutions.

Gabriela Cerruti acknowledged that the inflation rate for February is “very bad.” Source: (The Morning).

The spokeswoman and former national deputy assured: “The government understands that daily life, the state of mind, is becoming very difficult, and is committed to continue advancing”and pointed out that the macroeconomic numbers today “do not indicate that there had to be these levels of inflationbecause the variables are under control”.

Cerruti remarked that “explanations are not excuses”, compared to those who have to go to the store and “face these increases”, but he justified the latest data from the CPIin the increase in the price of meat and dairy products, “due to the drought”. The official insisted on the government’s projection of 60% inflation for all of 2023, and reported that “we hope that the plan can return to the path that was planned, since” this has to do with something seasonal.

The government recognized that “everyday life becomes very difficult” with the current inflation. Source: (La República newspaper).

Regarding the plan to contain the increase in prices in the coming months, Gabriela Cerruti assured that the government “will be more rigorous” in the controls of the agreed and regulated prices, which configures “one of the plans to moderate the rise in prices in hypermarkets”.