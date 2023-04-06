The Government formalized the return to Unasur

The Government made official the return to Unasur after leaving the bloc in April 2019, under the administration of Mauricio Macri. Although the announcement took place in mid-March, after the meeting led by President Alberto Fernández with the Puebla Group at Casa Rosada, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero reported it today through a signed document that he published on social networks.

“By sovereign decision, Argentina returns to Unasur as a Member State to promote its institutional revitalization and build an increasingly integrated region,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, and completed: “This was ordered by President Alberto Fernández and I communicated it to the foreign ministers of the member states”.

Through the note, Cafiero clarified the Government’s intentions to “reverse the path” of the Cambiemos administration, and to promote “the institutional revitalization of Unasur.” “In this way, we have decided to retrace the path begun by the macrismo arbitrarily on April 12, 2019. The continuity of Argentina in Unasur adds to the country an integrating instance that is not exclusive of any,” he explained.

“For the Argentine government, any instance that adds national decision-making power and consolidation of an increasingly integrated region, with greater intra-zone trade, and better levels of cooperation in pursuit of its development, is crucial,” the foreign minister postulated.