The Government intervened Edesur for 180 for the repeated power outages

The mayor of Avellaneda, Jorge Ferraresi, will be in charge of the company. The measure will be extended for 180 days due to the repeated power outages suffered by Edesur users.

From this Tuesday, Ferraresi will be in charge of administrative intervention. As highlighted, the Executive Power will control the investment plans and the services provided but will not take over the operational control of Edesur.

It was clarified from the ministry in charge of Sergio Massa, that the measure “will not affect the rights of shareholders” or with Enel.

“We have instructed the National Electricity Regulatory Entity to intervene for 180 days,” declared the head of the national economy portfolio. It will be for “the supervision of the works and improvements in the service.”

Along with him, for the announcement, were Ricardo Casal, Legal and Administrative Secretary; Walter Martello, ENRE comptroller; and Flavia Royon, Secretary of Energy.

After remarking that the intervention of the electric company “does not affect the concession contract,” he added: “Situations like those that thousands of Argentines have experienced cannot be repeated.”

In turn, due to the losses suffered by the users of the company that has been operating in the City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires for just over fifteen days, those affected were guaranteed that the payment of the tickets will be discounted. .

This decision will imply that the Government dumps $2.700 million, provided by the payment of the fines that Edesur received for breaches of contracts and services.