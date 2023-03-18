The government of Catalonia inaugurated a delegation in Buenos Aires

The government of Catalonia will open a branch in Buenos Aires with the aim of strengthening ties between the Spanish autonomous region and Argentina, with a view to potential independence in the future, from which this building could be transformed into an embassy. This occurs within the framework of the visit made by Pere Aragonès, the Catalan president, to Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

Although the negotiations for a new referendum have been frozen for some time, from Barcelona they feel that the possibilities are there. “We are aware that Catalonia It is not yet an independent state, which I hope it can be as soon as possible, but for now cooperation relations are much easier with subnational governments,” said the president of the European region, who also visited the province of Buenos Aires, where got together with Kicillof.

“We want to contribute to a new European look at Latin America, not from the old vision with a colonial aftertaste, but a look in terms of equality, respect and seeking shared opportunities,” said the politician at a press conference, who with this movement seeks to strengthen ties between governments. For her part, the Minister of Foreign Action and the European Union of Catalonia He told La Nación that the objective of this tour is to: “Improve the reputation of Catalan society in the world”.

The situation in which the region finds itself is very different from 2017, where after the referendum and the demonstrations, several politicians were tried and some were arrested for sedition. The government of Pedro Sanchez released several of them and even dropped the charges of those who were not arrested. However, the current president feels that even though he is still “very far” from the independence objectives and that “the underlying conflict over sovereignty can only be resolved through dialogue, negotiation and a vote in a referendum. Catalonia it needs a democratic way out.”

In addition to the political tour carried out by the Catalan delegation, Aragonès met with Judge María Romilda Servini de Cubría, who is one of the people investigating crimes against humanity under Francoism, among whom is Lluis Companys, former Catalan president during that period.

“It was a stimulating meeting and it seems fundamental to us that there are judicial processes of this magnitude led by women,” said the politician.who added that the main difference between Spain and Argentina is that they agreed with the dictatorship, while in South America the military were tried