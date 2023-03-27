The government of Santa Fe executes historic investments in works on highway bridges and provincial roads

The Provincial Directorate of Roads, under the Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Services and Habitat, provided details about the work it has been carrying out and projects in relation to the bridges of the different routes and provincial roads throughout the provincial territory.

With data supplied by the General Directorates of Programming; Works, Conservation and Road Consortiums, 5 works carried out by active third parties were detailed, for an updated total of more than $3,548 million pesos; another 5 completed in the 2020-2022 period, whose investment reaches $420 million and 9 repairs or new bridges that are included in other paving, stabilized, or construction of access interchange works.

In addition, bridges to be built in new works tendered in recent months and other works carried out by local administrations or by the zonal headquarters that make up the General Directorate of Conservation are detailed.

Regarding the interventions, the general administrator of the DPV, Oscar Ceschi, highlighted: “When we took office we noticed great needs in relation to the bridges and by order of our governor it was decided to address as many as possible, that is why there are many repairs and expansions to achieve greater road safety and other new bridges that have tourist and productive purposes. The reality is that before, these fundamental executions for the infrastructure of each region, were pending and were not carried out”.

BRIDGES IN CONSTRUCTION

-Provincial Route N°32, new bridge over Arroyo Paraná Miní, jurisdiction of Villa Ocampo. Section National Route N°11 – Puerto Ocampo. Updated amount of work: $2,360,608,962.45.-

-Provincial Route No. 20-s, new bridge over Arroyo El Sauce, section: Acebal-Pavón Arriba. Updated amount of the work: $696,202,597.97.-

-Provincial Route No. 10, widening of the bridge over Cañada Quiñones, jurisdiction of Santa Clara de Buena Vista. Updated amount of the work: $104,633,395.77.-

-Provincial Route N°91, Ensanche de bridge over Canal Serodino, section: Pueblo Andino – Serodino. Updated amount of the work:$152,691,664.71.-

-Florencia Road – Puerto Piracuá, new bridge over Arroyo El Cinco. Updated amount of the work: $234,692,848.28.-

-Paving Provincial Route No. 3, section: Los Tábanos-Cañada Ombú. Construction of 6 new concrete bridges and removal of the Bailey bridge.

-Paving Provincial Route No. 32, section: Villa Ana – Tres Bocas. Construction of new minor works of art and type A1 and A2 culverts.

-Paving Provincial Route N°10-s, section: RN N°9 – RP N°21. New 40 meter span bridge over the Bartolomé Miter Railroad tracks (Theobald jurisdiction).

-Access to Laguna El Cristal, section: National Route No. 11 – Tourist Complex. New bridge over the El Rabón stream.

-Interchange access to Fray Luis Beltrán (KM. 10 Provincial Highway AP-01). Repair of wings, abutments, railings and access slab of the existing bridge.

FINISHED BRIDGES

-Provincial Route No. 13, new bridge over La Verdecita lagoon (border of San Cristóbal, Vera and 9 de Julio departments). Investment amount: $171,689,119.79.-

-Provincial Route N°44-s, section: RN N°34- RP N°31-s. Removal of the Bailey bridge and construction of a new reinforced concrete bridge over the Centeno channel. Investment amount: $159,988,034.87.-

-Provincial Route No. 16-s, section: San José de la Esquina-Firmat. New reinforced concrete bridge over Cañada Los Leones. Investment amount: $52,356,891.25.-

-AP-01 Highway (Rosario – Santa Fe). Repair of Bridges over the Carcarañá River (KM.29). Investment amount: $21,405,075.56.-

-AP-01 Highway (Rosario – Santa Fe). Bridge repair in Coronda jurisdiction (Km. 106). Investment amount: $14,803,959.-

NEW WORKS

Among the works to be carried out by third parties tendered in recent months, there are different tasks related to the construction or repair of bridges, in detail:

-Avenida Jorge Newbery de Rosario: It contemplates a new bridge over the Arroyo Ludueña, which in the “bridges” category contains excavated piles, concrete for the superstructure, railings, elastic joints, asphalt concrete mat, led lighting and drains.

-Paving access to Aurelia (Provincial Routes No. 70-s and 67-s): Includes a new bridge at the level crossing with Branch 1 of the Miter Railroad.

-Timbúes Heavy Traffic Detour: Along the route, about 7 kilometers, a new bridge will be built over National Route No. 11 and the Belgrano Railroad tracks; and another on the Carcarañá River.

ROAD STRENGTHENING PROGRAM AND SPECIAL WORKS

With an investment of $23,601,613.87 since 2020, different maintenance tasks are carried out through the zonal Highway headquarters or by local administrations, with funds from the provincial body.

Among the interventions, stand out repairs to the relief bridge over Arroyo el Rey in RP N°98-s, La Sarita district; the repair of the bridge over Arroyo “El Gusano” in the jurisdiction of Colonia Durán; the lighting of bridges in the vicinity of the city of San Cristóbal (RP No. 2, 39 and 4) and the replacement of wooden bridges in the communes of El Rabón, Tartagal and Villa Guillermina.

Relief bridge over Arroyo el Rey (RP 98-s) $1,031,560, bridge on Provincial Route No. 10 over Cañada Carrizales and in Colonia Dolores over Provincial Route No. 39.