The Government ordered a criminal complaint against the Edesur board of directors

The Government instructed the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE) to criminally denounce the Edesur board of directors for embezzlement, fraud to the detriment of the public administration and abandonment of person.

In turn, it required the agency to submit the status report of the concession to the Bicameral Follow-up of public service concessions in order to advise whether it is appropriate to terminate the concession.

It also required the ENRE to submit the status report of the concession to the Bicameral Monitoring of public service concessions in order to advise whether it is appropriate to terminate the concession. – Secretary of Energy (@Energia_Ar) March 16, 2023

Thousands of users suffered – and still do – power cuts in recent days, in the midst of the heat wave that hit the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) and other parts of the country. There were more than 200,000 affected.

However, the ENRE data always showed a wide difference between the affected customers of Edesur and Edenor, the two distribution companies that operate in the area.

This morning, for example, more than 36,000 users were without service, 35,900 from Edesur.