The government promulgated the Pension Moratorium Law sanctioned in February

The government of Alberto Fernández promulgated Law 27705 on the “Plan for the Payment of Social Security Debt”, sanctioned last February by the National Congress and which as of this Tuesday will begin to be fully enforced. The pension moratorium them It will allow access to retirement to some 800,000 people who have reached the minimum age, but do not have the required amount of contributions.

The promulgation of the pension moratorium It happened on Tuesday hours after a statement from La Cámpora was released stating: “We achieved the approval of the law that will benefit 800,000 Argentines”.

The government enacted the Social Security Moratorium Law. Source: (Elonce.com)

The Kirchnerist Group fired at the IMF by pointing out that “the same organization” that decided to give the largest loan in its history in such a short time speaks of “a law of pension moratorium unforeseen” to ensure fiscal objectives. And he wonders: “What does unforeseen mean for the owner of the Fund and her expensive technicians?”

According to the new law, the payment of the pension debt is aimed at people who have the required years to access retirement, but “they did not manage to pay the 30 years of contributions”. It includes women between the ages of 50 and 59 and men between the ages of 55 and 64 who, without yet reaching the age limit, “already know that they will not reach the amount of contributions.”

The new law allows access to retirement without having the amount of contributions required. Source: (Infobae)

Those who are less than ten years from reaching retirement age “they may regularize pending payments prior to March 31, 2012,” says the rule. In addition, it provides that “the amount for each month owed is equal to 29% of the minimum taxable remuneration”, equivalent to about $5,730 as of March of this year. The total debt can be paid in a minimum of two installments and a maximum of 120, the value of which will be adjusted according to the retirement mobility on a quarterly basis.