The Government will expropriate apartments on the beach and give the owner 30 years of use

The Government has made progress in its plan to expropriate apartments on the beach with the transfer of use to the owner for 30 years. According to reports The Economist, the Executive seeks to approve new changes in the General Coastal Regulation. Among them, the possibility of expropriating apartments, hotels or beach bars that are located on the beachfront, whether from individuals, town councils or companies.

In exchange, it is proposed to offer the owners the right of use for a period, in principle, of 30 years, which can be extended for another 30. Another of the proposed changes are the limitations of the concessions for the activities carried out near the coast to a maximum of 75 years.

Ernesto Garca-Trevijano Garnica, managing partner of GTA Villamagna Abogados, explains to the aforementioned media that the State may determine that the floor of a home is within the sea-land line and, therefore, fall into the hands of the public domain. Although the affected person has rulings that say that he is the owner of the apartment, the public domain prevails, explains the expert. Once the concession ends, the State will be able to decide what to do with the property.

However, there are many cases in which the sea has not advanced and there is a change of criteria and they take away your house. One of the great conflicts that exists is the appeals against acts of demarcation. The affected person must be notified that the line passes over their property and can appeal to find out the geological reason for this change. However, if the sea has gone inland, it will have less chance of winning because there are technical reasons that justify protecting that area because it is public domain due to unforeseen circumstances, says Garnica.

Furthermore, if the owner wants to transfer the concession, mortgage the home or carry out a renovation, Administracin approval is required. In addition, the new regulations seek to unify coastal urban planning regulations, which depend on the town hall.

