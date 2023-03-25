The government’s objective is to reduce the exchange rate gap and rules out a devaluation

The Minister of Economy of the Nation insists on lowering the difference between the official exchange rate and the parallel dollars and maintains that it will not accelerate the devaluation. Sergio Massa is sure that, in this political context, “There is only room for a damage containment policy”, such as the measure launched this week with which “it achieved the lowest gap in the last year”.

At the Palacio de Hacienda, they are satisfied with the first results achieved by the bond swap and show that the Cash with Liquidation dollar (CCL) and the MEP or savings dollar fell. They maintain that the gap with the official subsided and “was far from the peak of the middle of last year”and insist that “there will be no devaluation”.

Sergio Massa met with bankers to discuss the bond swap. Source: (Infobae)

The head of Economy and his closest officials could not hide the anger that the “rumor of splitting that arose from the Government House” and they suspect the head of advisers to President Antonio Aracre. Given the possibility of a devaluation of the peso, the minister said: “If he wants to devalue, let him come.” Sergio Massa hopes that next week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will approve the new disbursement of 5.3 billion dollars.

The officials of the Ministry of Economy, with Sergio Massa at the head, They are sure that the international organization approves the 2022 goals and the guidelines for the first quarter of 2023 will be softened “Given the strong drought that the country is going through.”

Sergio Massa and the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva. Source: (The Andes)

The Vice Minister of Economy, Gabriel Rubinstein, received financial experts on Thursday to convince them about “the benefits of the last exchange of bonds in dollars” that are in the hands of the public sector and affirmed that with this operation they seek to reduce the exchange gap and obtain financing to “contain the fiscal deficit in the face of the drop in income due to the drought and the crisis.”