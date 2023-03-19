The governments of Mexico and the US will analyze the labor violence of the company VU Manufacturing

The Mexican Workers Union League chapter VU reported that in the next 10 days the governments of the United States and Mexico must hold a consultation to determine the actions to be implemented by the company VU Manufacturing installed in Piedras Negras, Coahuila; and to stop hindering the trade union life of workers.

This Thursday, March 16, 2023, the Mexican government, through the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the Ministry of Economy (SE), announced the conclusion of the investigation into the request submitted by the Government of the United States under the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism (RRLM).

The government concluded that there are serious irregularities and decisive actions by the company Manufacturas VU to hinder the free exercise of the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

The investigations carried out by the labor authority confirm the obstacles and the denial of rights that were denounced by the workers of Manufacturas VU from the beginning of the negotiation process.

In this sense, the Liga Sindical Obrera Mexicana (LSOM) recognized the investigations carried out by both governments and hopes that an exemplary reparation plan will be reached, which “motivates all workers in Mexico to undertake the struggle to defend and enjoy of their labor and union rights”.

They also reported that the LSOM will continue to support and defend the rights of all workers, “it will continue fighting so that the spirit of the 2019 Labor Reform is not broken, and that union democracy reaches every factory, to the last corner.”

He explained that in the next 10 days both the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare together with the government of the United States will enter into a consultation process where “we hope that, in good faith and fairly, reparation measures will be established so that actions to deny union and labor rights carried out by the company Manufacturas VU do not hinder union life again”.

Likewise, the League considered that the main action, among other remedial measures, should be “for the company to sign the negotiated and agreed collective labor contract so that it is the worker base in free consultation and without coercion, decides if it approves said project. For this purpose, the Certificate of Representativeness of the League must be extended until said consultation is carried out and the genuine will of the unionized people who work in the company has been expressed”.

In turn, the revaluation of the company’s economic offer must be established as a remedial measure, especially the proposal for a salary table, which imposed minimum remunerations on us by law, without having the option of knowing and bilaterally analyzing the disaggregated financial information of the company. , which we should be able to do in this new stage.