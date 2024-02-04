The Goyas warm up their engines a week before a gala marked by controversy

The Film Academy already spoke out earlier this week through a statement in which it showed its “solidarity” with the victims of sexual violence and “condemns” any abuse that occurs in the industry, reiterating that sexual violence in the Goya Awards “has no place.”

In fact, the institution has advanced that the ceremony will make visible this demand that sexual violence and abuses of power have no place “neither in the world of cinema nor in Spanish society as a whole”, also reiterating the “fundamental “which is for women’s safety and gender equality to “become a reality.”

“The group of professionals that brings together the institution demands it and requires it. No woman should be put in a position of danger, inferiority or contempt, and no violence should go unanswered,” they indicate.

In this same vein, the presenters of the gala, Ana Belén and ‘Los Javis’ (Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi), have already stated in an interview with Europa Press that the script of the ceremony has undergone some changes after the revelation. of these accusations.

In this regard, Javier Ambrossi has advanced that the allusions made on the subject “will be in line with the statement from the Film Academy.” The three presenters recognize that it is a “painful” moment for Spanish cinema.

“We live in an industry that is very vulnerable and that I think we have to take great care of because it is very fragile, and the dreams, desires and personal and professional ambitions of many people are included. It really hurts me,” Ambrossi said, to which Ana Beln has added that the current moment is “painful.”

Like last year, the Goyas will have a protocol to prevent and combat any possible case of sexual and/or gender aggression and harassment. In the 2023 edition, the Academy included the presence of a specialized team and the provision of “delimited and safe” spaces to serve the people involved “in any situation.”

The document, to which Europa Press had access, incorporated specific measures intended to guide the actions of the people responsible in each type of space and for each type of situation. This protocol was put in place after the sexual assaults reported at the 2023 Feroz Awards, after the episode suffered by Jedet at the hands of producer Javier Prez Santana.

Not to be a humorous gala

Regarding the content of the gala, beyond this controversy, some general lines are also already known. The presenters have advanced that it will be a tribute to Spanish cinema and they hope that the event will be remembered in the future.

“We are involved in what is done, we love our colleagues very much. I think we are people who have very good relationships with the actresses, with our fellow directors, with the nominees. We have genuine admiration for the rest of our colleagues,” have pointed out.

Likewise, they have acknowledged that they are looking forward to the gala and affirm that they are not nervous because they are “building” something very in favor of who they are. “I think the gala is going to have a lot of our DNA. It is not going to be a humorous gala, because we are not comedians. There is nothing that goes beyond who we are. Everything is going to be in favor of naturalness, spontaneity, of our love for cinema, of how happy we are to be part of a world that we have always admired,” they noted.

In this sense, Ana Belén has stressed that they have not “betrayed” themselves and has insisted that “they will not do what they are not.” “The gala will have to do with how we are, with how we have developed and continue to develop in the profession. We do not intend to do what we are not,” she stated.

The presenters have announced that Ana Belén will sing and ‘Los Javis’ will probably join the performance. “There will be something. There will be dancing and Ana Beln will perform and we will sign up for any challenge,” the filmmakers have assured.

The musical performances that will take place at the ceremony have also been revealed, with the presence of artists such as Amaia, David Bisbal, Estopa, María José Llerg, India Martínez, Nia Pastori, Slvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral. Among these names, Amaia stands out, who will repeat in these awards after performing ‘Cancin de Marisol’ in 2020.

‘THE SNOW SOCIETY’ OR ‘20,000 SPECIES OF BEES’?

As for the favorites, The Snow Society’, by JA Bayona, ‘20,000 Species of Bees’, by Estibaliz Urresola, ‘Cerrar los ojos’, by Vctor Erice and ‘They Know That’, have received the greatest number of nominations. .

Specifically, ‘20,000 species of bees’ leads the race with 15 nominations, compared to thirteen for ‘The Snow Society’. On a step further down are ‘Close your eyes’ and ‘They know that’, with eleven each. ‘Un amor’, by Isabel Coixet, has also made it among the favorites with seven awards.

The favorites have also won the categories for best direction and film. For the ‘bighead’ for best film, ‘20,000 species of bees’, ‘Close your eyes’, ‘The Snow Society’, ‘They know that’ and ‘One love’ will compete.

Vctor Erice (‘Close Your Eyes’), Elena Martín (‘Creatura’), JA Bayona (‘The Snow Society’), David Trueba (‘They Know That’) and Isabel Coixet (‘Un love’).

For best leading actress, Patricia López will be nominated for the Goya for ‘20,000 Species of Bees’, Mara Vzquez for ‘Matria’, Malena Alterio for ‘Let Nobody Sleep’, Carolina Yuste for ‘They Know That’ and Laia Costa for ‘Un Amor’.

In the case of best leading actor, Manolo Solo appears as candidates for ‘Cerrar los ojos’, Enric Auquer for ‘El maestro que prometi el mar’, David Verdaguer for ‘They know that’, Hovik Keuchkerian for ‘Un amor’ and Alberto Amann for ‘Upon entry. The arrival’.

For the first time, more women in the candidacies

61 percent of the nominations for the 2024 Goya Awards are for women, surpassing the number of candidates from men for the first time. The female presence in the Goya nominations has increased in the last consecutive editions, since last year the presence of nominated women was 40 percent, while in the 36th edition it was 38 percent; in edition 35 it was 26 percent and in edition 34 it was 20 percent.

In addition, twelve of the 28 awards at last year’s gala went to women. In all categories there is a female presence and in the Best Cinematography category representation has increased by 40 percent.

However, in this edition there are still categories where there is only one woman nominated, as is the case of Best Original Screenplay, where only Estbaliz Urresola is present with ‘20,000 species of bees’; best adapted screenplay with Isabel Coixet and Laura Ferrero with ‘Un Amor’; and best art direction with Izaskun Urkijo in ‘20,000 species of bees’.

FUENTE: Europa Press