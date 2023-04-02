The Holy Week starts with mixed weather

At least at the start of Holy Week, the weather in Vorarlberg will be somewhat mixed.

Once cloudy, then sunny again but cool. And sometimes it even snows at higher altitudes.

The night to Monday

On Sunday evening, the sky will cloud over more and more from the north-east and during the night it will rain or snow for a longer period of time with a falling snow line. In the morning it is already dry in the northern parts of the country, in the south it is still snowing lightly down to around 900 meters. Lows: 0 to +3 degrees.

Forecast for Monday

At first the clouds are still predominant and in the Bregenzerwald it snows at times, otherwise it is already dry. In the afternoon, the low clouds with a brisk, cool north-easterly wind will loosen up more and more, especially away from the mountains. Lows: 0 to +3 degrees, highs: 5 to 9 degrees, which is around 5 degrees cooler than the long-term average for the season.

Tuesday preview

In the morning there will be widespread light to moderate frost. Local fog in the valleys will clear in the morning. Sunshine will predominate well into the afternoon with mostly loose clouds. Towards evening it will become cloudier from the north. With brisk north-easterly winds, it’s also quite cool for the time of year. Lows: in higher valleys -10 to -6 degrees, in the Rhine Valley -4 to -2 degrees, highs: 5 to 8 degrees

This is what Wednesday will be like