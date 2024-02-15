the horrors inherent to human beings

It doesn’t matter what year we are in or how developed we are as a civilization: there is something inherent in our nature that will always remain in the dark. Although it seems that this part is always asleep, all it takes is a push that brings us closer to our most primitive fears for that other part that lives within us to wake up. As if it were a demonic possession, we are capable of transforming ourselves into unrecognizable monsters when we are confronted with the horror of otherness. Is the candor of empathy or the coldness of conscience of any use when we are facing the abyss of death? No, in the face of the anguish that invades us when the unknown emerges, any structure that contains us breaks. Descending into madness, even the most skilled hunter fails and ends up becoming prey (of others and himself). This is the starting point of Out of Darkness, a rarity in the catalog of contemporary horror that comes to our cinemas thanks to Bleecker Street.

Set in the year 43,000 BC and told in an archaic language (created especially for the film), the story presents us with a group of ancestors who decide to separate from their tribe to look for a new place to live. The team is made up of Adem (Chuku Modu), who is exalted as a kind of hero and assumes the role of boss; Geirr (Kit Young), the second in command for being the younger brother and not having as much skill as a hunter; Ave (Iola Evans) a woman pregnant with Adem; Heron (Luna Mwezi), the pre-teen son; Odal (Arno Lning), a kind of old shaman; and Beyah (Safia Oakley-Green), a woman without a family adopted by the clan as if she were property. Having just embarked in a distant land in the west (where the sun sets) and without traces of other humans, the family tries to find a safe space to settle while fighting to get food, generating friction between everyone because of the decision they made. Things get complicated when night falls and they realize their defenselessness against a strange presence hidden in the darkness that threatens to hunt them.

Written by Andrew Cumming, Ruth Greenberg, Oliver Kassman, Out of Darkness has a fairly simple but powerful premise: what monsters did our ancestors face? How does the psychology of a clan in the middle of nowhere and surrounded by danger work? What happens when, in the process of fighting a threat, we transform into monsters? How far are we able to go to survive? Complex and ontological questions that are developed through the power of myth, magical religious thought, primitive animism and terror of the unknown. Using the subjectivity of their protagonists and the ambiguity of an ominous place, the scriptwriters develop a series of scenes where, with little dialogue and clearly defined conflicts (live or die), the characters end up being dragged into a spiral of madness and paranoia. . The dramatic arc of each of its protagonists is so archaic that it confronts us with our modern and complex vision of the world.. At the same time, they bring to the table such current topics as the delusions of greatness of human beings and their terror in the face of how unpredictable and mysterious nature can be.

Despite being a debut opera, Andrew Cumming’s direction stands out for its maturity. Moving away from many commonplaces of the genre, Out of Darkness is closer to a psychological thriller with a tempo that develops slowly than to horror, although it sometimes flirts with jump scares. Without any fuss or camera tricks, using only the power of the image in each shot, its director focuses on creating a feeling of helplessness in the open field, playing with the fears that the natural world produces in us (the fog, the forest, the night or the cave) and, from time to time, it scares us with the ambiguity of a kind of monster that could well be a mythological being or any animal. The subjectivity of its characters in the face of the unknown is reinforced by the play between light and shadow that the cinematography of Ben Fordesman (Saint Maud, Name Me Lawand) constructs. Lighting that, by the way, always meets the challenge of taking real light sources within the story as a starting point: the sun, a campfire, rays, a northern lights, etc. His visual proposal forces us to transform ourselves into hunters, inviting us to look in every nook and cranny of the painting for some indicator of a possible threat. This keeps the viewer alert and hypnotized in front of the screen from beginning to end, immersing us deeply in the story.

Continuing with the technical, Out of Darkness has a wonderful soundtrack. The music of Adam Janota Bzowski (Saint Maud, Here Before, Black Mirror) is a strange mix between high and low notes (which sound like horns, wind instruments, distant voices or unintelligible noises) that easily blend into the environment. The result is a composition that generates a deeply immersive experience where the music moves away from an incidental application to scare us, opting instead to create a mood that accompanies the entire film to the rhythm of what happens on the screen. Next to him, the editing by Paulo Pandolpho (The Crown, Dracula) becomes another key point in Out of Darkness. Using synthetic montage (with long-term frames) it forces us to build the tension with our view that travels through the space but, at the same time, it knows when to break the spell and accelerate us suddenly with a rhythmic montage (which, thanks to multiple cuts and shots, conveys the feeling of anguish that the protagonists experience when they have to run for their lives in several scenes). At the same time, it relies on the visual proposal of the story to create interesting transitions that will not go unnoticed by the most seasoned eyes (something that is always celebrated in a genre that is often almost mechanical with editing).

Out of Darkness is one of the surprises of 2024. It explores our atavistic fears of darkness, loud noises and the unknown using a primitive worldview. Through the subjectivity of his characters, he immerses us in our worst nightmares, exposing before us situations as palpable (and that we tend to overlook in modernity) such as the profound helplessness we have in the face of the vast nature and the fickleness of our own nature. human condition in the face of dangers. Using an archetypal substrate and using as an excuse strange animals that are confused with anthropomorphized beings, Out of Darkness relies on the power of myth to reconnect us with the most primitive, dark and unpredictable part of our psyche. Although at the end of the screening we return to the safety of our homes with electric lights, internet and hot food, the film reminds us that the barbarism of our ancestors is much closer than we think. A terrifying mark imprinted on our DNA and ready to extinguish the light of consciousness whenever a threat approaches us. As the protagonists of the story, the only task we have in the search for Paradise Lost is to take care of our loved ones from the monsters that live inside us.

The best: its premise and development through the worldview of a primitive group. The direction and the perennial tension it generates. The dark and ominous cinematography. Surround music. The multiple readings it has about human beings.

The bad: Although the trailer sells it as a horror film, it is closer to a psychological thriller than anything else (which could disappoint some who go to see it expecting pure and simple horror). Some jump scares are unnecessary (although they are well done).