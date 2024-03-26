The Cuban reggaeton player Dany Ome He congratulated his partner and mother of his children with a beautiful message on his Instagram profile, where he posted a photo of the honoree in the stories section.

Although the Cuban singer keeps his private life out of the spotlight, he wanted to make an exception by posting a photo of his partner on Instagram to dedicate a romantic message for his birthday. An important date in which the artist has promised him that he is going to name a house in the name of the mother of his children.

“My beautiful girl, the mother of my children, the person who was by my side. Therefore, the house goes to your name, for your loyalty these 7 years. For the love and affection, for never leaving me alone. Happy birthday . I love you”Dany Ome wrote about the photo of her partner, with whom she has started a family in the seven years they have been together.

Instagram screenshot

Dany Ome’s partner’s birthday comes at a particularly sweet time for the Cuban singer. Just a few days ago he celebrated a record audience at his Miami concert with Kevincito El 13.

But the successes don’t stop there, because the reggaeton singer has just announced that he is on his way a collaboration with Gente de Zona. Without a doubt, an explosive union that everyone is eager to hear. For now, we just have to wait for the Cubans to give more details about this topic that is coming…