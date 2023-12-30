The image that shows the reconciliation of Ramos and Pilar Rubio

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos have reappeared together on social networks. A publication that silences the rumors of an alleged marriage crisis, which began to grow when They both spent Christmas separately.. They have done it at the presentation of the book Mario Alonso Puig, The path of awakening. Listening to you is learning from a reference, from one of the best; It is to stimulate the ambition to grow and improve; is to continue advancing on the path of awakening. Thank you for the invitation and for sharing a great time, dear.

The last public appearance of the couple dates back to December 18 when they both shared a family scene putting up the Christmas tree. There is no Christmas without a tree. A tradition that adults and children alike enjoy. This publication silenced speculation of an alleged breakup, which originated as a result of the absence of the communicator at the Latin Grammy Awards gala even though she was invited and confirmed. Awards ceremony where I attended Sergio Ramos accompanied by his sister, Mirian.

Remember to live…

Aun as, The smoke once again took over the atmosphere and the alarms went off again when it was learned that both spent Christmas separately. The footballer waited for Santa Claus from the La Alegra farm, in Seville. There he was accompanied by his parents, brothers and other relatives, but his wife was not there. Ramos only shared a post on Christmas Eve, where he left an enigmatic message. Remember to live…. For that story I chose a song by Jalezz, titled Aire, whose one of its parts says the following: Come closer, you seduce me. I don’t know what’s happening to me, if I don’t have you in my head I’ll keep imagining you.

Unlike her husband, Pilar Rubio did not publicly offer any clues about what her Christmas was like. His last appearance on networks was to say goodbye to El Hormiguero until next year. The couple also did not star in the traditional posing with their children to congratulate their cast of followers on Christmas.just as they did in previous years.