The impressive and imposing study by Fernando Burlando, inspired by “The Devil’s Advocate”

If there is something for which it is characterized Fernando Burlando is that he has always had a very particular style, both in his personal and professional life.

Barby Franco’s boyfriend has been practicing law for many years, a profession that has allowed him not only to build a name and prestige, but also to give himself all the pleasures he wants. Fernando Burlando does not skimp on luxuries.

The main entrance to the Law Firm.

long ago Fernando Burlando He decided to open the doors of his incredible law firm located in the Federal Capital and it caused a great surprise when he revealed what Sarah and Delfina Burlando’s father had been inspired to decorate it with.

The door to Fernando’s exclusive office.

Everyone probably remembers the legendary film “The Devil’s Advocate” starring Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves. Barby Franco’s couple decided to imitate the set design in their office to the letter from the movie classic.

In the lawyer’s personal office there are large armchairs to hold meetings.

Both in the entrance and in the living room of the law firm where the media he works together with colleagues and also with his daughter, Delfina Burlando, black and white colors predominate, and metal details. An element to highlight is the globe on the way to the reception.

The spacious reception where customers wait to be called into the office.

Sobriety prevails above all. Of course, there is a meeting room with classic-style furniture made of wood.

The meeting room.

As for the personal office of Sarah’s father, Barby Franco’s eldest daughter, there is a huge Louis XV armchair upholstered in black in front of the desk, behind it a large window and his initials are stamped everywhere in the room.

The comfortable chair in which Burlando spends hours unraveling his cases.

On one side you can see a kind of artificial fireplace and the walls and columns seem to be made of marble. or a very similar material. Identical to film production.

Another of the sectors of his office.

Bad moment

After the joy of the lawyer for having shared the work with Delfina Burlando during the trial in the case of Fernando Báez Sosa, bad news arrived.

Sarah celebrated her three months of life at the Institute for Diagnosis and Treatment.

Days ago the youngest daughter of Fernando Burlando, Sarah, had to be hospitalized because she has a urinary infection that caused her high fever. Although she is now recovering, the girl’s health still keeps everyone in the family in suspense. Forces!