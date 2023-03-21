The incredible resemblance of Christopher Levy, at 17, with his father William Levy

William Levy surprised by leaking a supposed reconciliation with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, just over a year after announcing that they were separated. As a result of this romance, Christopher was born, who is striking due to the great resemblance to his father at 17 years of age.

The teenager himself shared a photo on Instagram in which he shows that he and his father are like two peas in a pod. The occasion of the image is his birthday, in which he was accompanied by his parents and his sister Kailey.

WHAT WAS THE PHOTOGRAPH IN WHICH CHRISTOPHER LEVY EVIDENCE HIS GREAT LIKENESS TO HIS FATHER WILLIAM?

“Cheers to a new chapter”placed the young man next to his publication, which was showered with expressions of affection and congratulatory comments.

One of the most outstanding details is the incredible physical resemblance between Christopher and William, since they share the same shape of smile, face, eyebrows and even eyelashes.

“They are identical”, “Father and son are equal”, “It is not known if it is his son or a photocopy”, “They are the same”, “The resemblance is unbelievable” y “Beautiful photography” were some of the reactions of his followers.

WHO IS KAILEY, THE OTHER DAUGHTER OF WILLIAM LEVY, MOST LIKE?

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez have a second daughter, Kailey, who was born in 2010 and, in addition to her great beauty, bears a strong resemblance to Gutiérrez.

In the networks they point out that she is identical to her mother, as seen in different photographs shared on social networks.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez began their courtship in 2003 and, although they suffered several breakups, they did not stop showing that their children have kept them together.