The incredible spot of the AFA 3 months after the World Championship

The AFA published a Hollywood-style video 3 months after having achieved the long-awaited third world cup, after 36 years of 1986.

The president himself, Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia commented on the publication and said: “Luckily it is not a movie.”

“Three months from eternal glory, the Scaleneta continues. Friendly against Panama and Curacao. Qualifiers 2026. Copa América 2024. Not even Hollywood dared to do so much ”, expresses the end of the clip.

The video reviews the challenges that remain for the team, which is already thinking about the 2026 Cup and the Copa América. The first commitments after the world conquest for Argentina will be next Thursday, March 23 (against Panama, at the River stadium) and on Tuesday 3/28 in Santiago del Estero (against Curacao, at the Madre de Ciudades stadium).