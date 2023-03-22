The international ski federation Fis is facing a total ban on fluoride wax

The international skiing federation Fis is introducing a total ban on the use of fluorine wax from next season, 2023-2024. Already in 2019, fluoridated batteries with the substance C8 were banned throughout the EU due to their health risks and environmental damage.

Fis has already been forced several times before to postpone the ban due to the fact that there was no reliable way to detect banned fluorine in connection with competition.

During this winter, Fis has nevertheless tested the skiers’ skis for fluorine on a couple of World Cup weekends. In Toblach, for example, all competitors had to hand in their skis immediately after the finish line.

Now Fis seems to be so sure of their testing that the time is ripe to introduce a total ban on fluoridated wax from next season.

“Fis has been faithful to ban products with fluoride used to prepare skis. Given the health risks and environmental concerns related to fluoridation,” writes Fis on its website

Tests will be conducted at all world cup competitions and world championships at senior and junior level. In lower level competitions, random testing will be conducted.

The International Biathlon Union IBU also announced today that it is introducing a total ban on fluorinated wax until next season.