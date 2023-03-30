The iPhone 15 Pro may have a novelty debuted with the Apple Watch Ultra

Um new rumor shared by MacRumors website indicates that the Pro model of Apple’s next generation of mobile phones – the iPhone 15 series – will feature a feature introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra.

It had already been mentioned that some models of the iPhone series would have a switch on the side of the device replaced with a new button. Now, it is said that this button will have the same function as the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra – which allows users to associate a function and access it whenever this button is pressed.

This means that users will be able, for example, to press this button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to open their favorite app, turn on Bluetooth or even mute the device.

This information has not yet been officially confirmed, so we will have to wait a little longer for information from Apple itself. The announcement of the new iPhones is scheduled for the month of September.

