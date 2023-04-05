The iPhone is the most popular smartphone among teenagers, Apple easily beats Samsung

According to the Taking Stock With Teens study published by Piper Sandler, who is interested in the purchasing habits of adolescents in the United States, Apple is perceived very positively by young people. No less than 87% of them own an iPhone!

©cyndidyoder83

iPhone and popular should not exist in the same sentence given the prohibitive prices charged by Apple, but the Apple brand once again thwarts the predictions. As we know, Apple and Samsung dominate the smartphone market in France. In the world, Samsung no longer seduces, the firm is overtaken by Apple, and in the United States, the phenomenon is even more marked among the youngest.

These are the results of the biannual Taking Stock With Teens survey published by Piper Sandler, which is interested in the desires and shopping habits of adolescents in the United States. Conducted among a sample of 5,690 teenagers aged 16.2 on average, this survey shows that Apple is perceived very positively by young people. The study reveals that 87% of them own an iPhone and that 88% intend to buy one for their next choice of smartphone.

Record figures for the Apple iPhone

These are record figures for this survey, which is updated twice a year. Apple finds them encouraging: young people are our future and they will be the consumers of tomorrow. Moreover, such a high purchase intent in a mature market like high-end smartphones is rather exceptional.

Likewise, the percentage of teenagers owning smartwatches has increased from 37% to 41% this year. Here again, Apple is responsible for this increase since it is the share of the Apple Watch which is progressing with 35%, against 31% in the fall. Similarly, intention to buy an Apple Watch has increased slightly, with 15% of teens surveyed planning to buy one in the next six months.

To read: Facebook: teens desert the platform in favor of another social network

When it comes to applications and services, the fight is more balanced. Apple Pay is considered the best payment app by teens, however Apple Music is not the most used music streaming service according to the survey. 36.4% of teenagers surveyed say they have used it in the last six months, while no less than 68.1% say they have used Spotify. MaybeApple Music Classical will change the situation?

Source : Taking Stock With Teens