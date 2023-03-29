The iPhone received new emojis. Meet them all

A Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 16.4, a new update for its iPhones that, in addition to correcting some bugs in the system software, also includes a new package with 31 new emojis.

These emojis will eventually reach other mobile phones and social networks but, for now, they can already be used by Apple iPhone users. Among them are new colors of hearts, characters that represent a moose, a donkey, a wing, a goose, ginger and also a pair of maracas.

You can see them all in the gallery above.

Also Read: There Is A New Update To Do On iPhone